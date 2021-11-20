Kumu Kahua Theatre to Put a Twist on Giving Tuesday With the Return of THE LONGS CHALLENGE

Kumu Kahua Theatre is offering a nice twist on donating and Giving Tuesday, November 30 (this is the new-traditional day to remember the nonprofits in your life that are important to you). This year they are bringing back a popular contest with the ladies version of The Longs Challenge!

Janice Morimoto, Kris10 Misaki, and Krisy Bajo have each done an amazing job of performing the role of Bernetta De Coito In the Lee Catalunaʻs wildly popular play, Folks You Meet In Longs. They will each reprise the role for you, and you can vote for the one you like best. Each dollar you donate will be one vote for the female actor of your choice.

In time for the Thanksgiving holiday, all three videos will be available on their website at kumukahua.org. You can watch, then click the button to donate/vote. Youʻll get a dropdown menu to select your favorite rendition of Bernetta De Coito. $1 = 1 vote! (If youʻd rather just give without voting, thereʻs an option for that in the dropdown menu as well)

Bamboo Ridge Press have an added incentive for participants - 3 lucky voters will be randomly selected to receive a copy of the Lee Cataluna book, Folks You Meet in Longs: and Other Stories, published by Bamboo Ridge Press.

Voting will be open for two weeks only, so donʻt wait!

And one more reason to visit their website over the holidays: youʻll be able to watch the September winner of the Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press playwriting contest: Go Try PlayWrite, Matthew Miller, read his winning entry: I Demand to Speak with the Manager! The prompt for September was "a final recorded message from someone with Covid 19 in a Hawaii hospital ICU." Matt definitely understood the assignment, and gave us a touching and surprisingly humorous monologue you won't want to miss. Watch him read it Here.

Mattʻs monologue will stay on our website, but youʻll only be able to vote for the ladies monologues until December 10th, so don't wait!

The mission of Kumu Kahua Theatre is to provide theatrical opportunities for the expression of local community lifestyles, whether contemporary or historical; to stage locally written plays set in Hawai`i or dealing with some aspect of the experience of Hawai'i residents; to provide training and theatrical experiences for local playwrights, directors, performers and other theatrical artists; and to develop an increasingly large audience sensitive to plays and theatre pieces dealing specifically and truthfully with local subject matter.