Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce Winner of February 2023 GO TRY PLAYWRITE CONTEST

The February Go Try PlayWrite winner is Dana Hall for her play

No More Flowers.

The February Prompt:

A historical meeting. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a meeting between two historical figures that ends in a conflict. Like, Rosa Luxemburg meeting Elon Musk at a Walmart, or Lili'uokalani meeting Hilary Clinton at a ABC Store.

Dana Hall (she/her) is a playwright, actor, and mental health therapist. She was awarded Excellence In Playwriting by the Theater Association of NYS (TANYS). Her Edgar Allen Poe adaptation, Under the Floorboards, was named Outstanding Theatrical Adaptation, Gee-Rated Intertainment. She was a finalist with Morecambe Fringe John Clarke Memorial Prize for scriptwriting. Her self-performed/original monologue (Snowglobe) won the Femuscript Monologue Contest. She was the Audience Choice Award winner (Underneath) Eclectic Theatre Patchwork Festival 2021. A Finalist Winner in 2021 Hear Me Out Monologue Competition & Labor Day Festival (Sound Mind). Away from the stage, her best-selling children's book Beyond Words, which focuses on inclusivity and kindness, won the Mother's Choice Award in 2020. Her plays have been published with Next Stage Press, Heuer, Stage Plays, & Smith Scripts. New York Journal recognized her as one of their 50 under 50 most influential creators during the pandemic list 2022. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, League of Professional Theatre Women, Honor Roll!, and International Centre for Female Playwrights. DanaHallCreates.com

Instagram: @DanaHallCreates



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the March 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of March is: Something a little different. Write an extended stage direction, no more than 8 pages, that you consider impossible to execute on stage. For example, Ibsen's play, When We Dead Awaken, ends with an avalanche carrying two characters to their death.



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!



