Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The November 2022 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the November prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2022 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.



The prompt for the month of November 2022 is:

A Christmas confrontation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about an interrogation between a child and an adult over the existence of Santa Claus. For example, here in Hawai'i, a child may ask, "How does Santa get in the house when we don't have a chimney - and all my friends don't have chimneys?!"

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your November entries HERE