Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Perform UNTITLED TMT PROJECT By Susan Soon He Stanton in June

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Untitled TMT Project by Susan Soon He Stanton. This is the final show of the 50th season of Kumu Kahua Theatre, and fifth full production to be performed live and presented digitally, available everywhere via a private web link only.

When asked about the significance of presenting Untitled TMT Project at this particular time, director Harry Wong III says, "It feels like an immediate response. It'll help shape how people think about the TMT struggle. It doesn't necessarily answer any questions, but like any good piece of theatre, it asks people to go deeper into what they think and what they know. And ultimately the play is not necessarily about TMT. It all comes back to a relationship between two characters in the play. For better or for worse, the TMT struggle is the thing that surrounds their friendship."

In the 2010s the construction of a 30-meter telescope on Mauna Kea was announced. Author Susan Soon He Stanton uses theatre to investigate the issues surrounding the TMT protests.

Dramatizing the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope, Untitled TMT Project explores the intersections of the sacred, science, government, capitalism, and tradition. This play draws inspiration from interviews with kia'i, government officials, activists, scientists, and community members, as well as visits to Pu'uhonua o Pu'uhuluhulu Maunakea and observatories. Weaving together hula and oli, original narrative, interviews, and news reports, Untitled TMT Project creates a theatrical space where many different voices and truths can coexist. Untitled TMT Project is a 360° view of the complex cultural and political forces that shape Hawai'i.

The show is directed by Harry Wong III.

Kumu Kahua will offer Pay-What-You-Will tickets for all performances of Untitled TMT Project. The current retail value on tickets to Kumu Kahua productions is $10. Those wishing to reserve their spot to watch one of the twelve available performances must secure an electronic ticket. Each ticket-holder will receive a link and unique password to view the show. Those wishing to see the show should visit kumukahua.org for links to secure tickets.

The show will run on a private YouTube stream; no special software or applications are needed for viewing. Audience members may be able to stream directly to television screens via smart TVs or services such as Fire TV and Roku and should check with their streaming provider for instruction.

The show runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24*, 25*, 26*, 2021

Sundays 2pm: June 13, 20, 27*, 2021

* Closed captioning available on these dates.

Following the performance on Friday, June 18 there will be a free talk-story. These talk-stories are offered on the 2nd Friday of each production run and include an opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available).

Regular performances of Untitled TMT Project are live, the closed-captioned option, avaialable during the final week of performances, is a previously recorded live performance. Patrons who have reserved tickets for the closing weekend will be able to select either the pre-recorded stream with closed-captioning, or the live stream without closed-captioning at the time of the performance.

Hometowns of the cast of Untitled TMT Project: Malia Aiello, 'Aiea, HI; Hal Akiko, Honolulu, HI; Kaipo Dudoit, Honolulu, HI; Brandon Hagio, Mililani, HI; Lelea'e "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong, Kaimukī, HI; Jason Kanda, Honolulu, HI; Pō'ai Lincoln, Waimea, HI.

For further information, call the Kumu Kahua Theatre office at 536-4441, or email officemanager@kumukahua.org.

INFO: 536-4441, kumukahua.org