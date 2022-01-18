Kumu Kahua Theatre Opens After Nearly Two Years To Present THE CONVERSION OF KAʻAHUMANU

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents the show that was scheduled to open in March of 2020, the story of Queen Kaʻahumanu.

When Lucy Thurston and Sybil Bingham arrive on the shores of Oʻahu in 1820, a year after Queen Kaʻahumanu overthrew the traditional kapu system in ancient Hawaiʻi, they immediately attempt their missionary task. Queen Kaʻahumanu, however, is more interested in their dresses than any new god and has no desire for any new religion. Sybil and Lucy persevere, and so begins the slow, gradual process of Kaʻahumanu's conversion. This complex historical drama explores the official adoption of Christianity in Hawaiʻi.

The director of the 2020 production, Harry Wong III, the designers and most of the cast have returned to bring this script to in-person audiences. The staging of the production has been changed to allow greater distance between the actors and audience.

Everyone entering the theatre must present proof of vaccination or negative test results from a medical professional or clinic with your name printed on test results (at-home tests will not be accepted), go through a temperature check, and answer questions about their recent history of possible exposure to COVID-19. Masks must be worn by all individuals at all times while in the building (actors are exempt from wearing masks while on stage).

In addition to government mandated protocols, Kumu Kahua Theatre is selling a limited number of seats for each performance to allow audience members to physically distance themselves from other parties.

Following the performance on Friday, January 28th there will be a free talk story with the director and cast following the performance. These talk stories are offered on the 2nd Friday of each production run and include an opportunity to gain behind the scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available).

Hometowns of the cast of The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu Anette Arinix- Kaimuki, Annie Lipscomb- Hilo, Kahana Ho- Honolulu, Alaura Ward- Kaimuki, Leleaʻe "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong- Kaimuki

