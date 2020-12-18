Kennedy Theatre Online Hosts Emmy-Nominated Trans Actor Scott Turner Schofield, January 15

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance, Student Equity, Excellence & Diversity Program and Kennedy Theatre Online have announced an upcoming live speaking engagement with Emmy-Nominated Trans Actor Scott Turner Schofield on Friday, January 15, 2021 via Zoom Webinar. Schofield will offer a loose storytelling chronology of his creative aspirations as a theatre artist from college forward with excerpts from his original shows sprinkled through the presentation.

A Question & Answer session follows the main presentation. UH-system students, faculty, staff and affiliates are especially encouraged to attend. Attendance is free of charge, however, pre-registration is required. Visit http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/janpresents/ for registration information.

Schofield's talk is the inaugural event of a Queer Theatre + Dance Artist/Scholar Series. A presentation by artist/scholar Dr. Keith Hennessy will follow a week later at 7:30pm on January 22, 2021. Information about that event can also be found at http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/janpresents/.

Scott Turner Schofield is an inspiration for work-spaces, families and the community to further embrace gender diversity. He is a consultant, coach and spokesperson, regarded as one of the top speakers in the U.S. on the topic of transgender inclusion. Considered one of his generation's trailblazers in the movement for transgender liberation-openly trans since 2000-Scott has used his lived experience and intersectional analysis to change the nondiscrimination policies of several major universities, coach conservative CEOs at Fortune 50 institutions to trans sensitivity in the workplace, and teach youth tools for the self-esteem that living an authentic LGBTQ life requires. His TED Talk, "Ending Gender" was used for its welcoming accessibility, from Boardrooms to dinner tables. Partnering with IATSE and GLAAD, he has educated hundreds of crew members in on-set sensitivity, and vetted trans-affirmative policy for the Union. With 360-degree experience, he brings the expertise necessary to authentic, artistically excellent transgender storytelling, from script to screen.

Storytelling is a key ingredient in Scott's training and advocacy. As a professional artist, he has toured the US and Europe, made history as the first openly transgender actor in Daytime television with a recurring role on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful, and starred as a 1920s transgender jazz musician in the feature film The Conductor. Schofield then became the first transgender man nominated for any acting Emmy, for the recurring role of "Max" on Studio City (Amazon Prime).

As a film actor, Scott received international critical acclaim for his lead role in the 2018 feature film The Conductor (Splendid Films). His one-man-show special, Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps, premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and was a recent feature in LA's Outfest 2020.

Scott's three solo performance pieces have toured major venues in the US and Europe, with the support of the National Performance Network and the Princess Grace Foundation-USA. He performed (in French) in the Festival d'Avignon mainstage production of Christophe Honoré's La Faculte, directed by Eric Vigner, touring the Théâtres Nationales of France for the 2012-13 season. He has starred in live theater in Los Angeles at the Renberg and Kirk Douglas theaters.

Named a "Trans Influencer of Hollywood" by OUT Magazine, Scott is a consultant and trainer for the GLAAD Media Institute. He consults from script to screen on feature films and episodes on networks and screening platforms. He was the consultant for HBO's Euphoria; the character he helped create has been called "TV's most interesting trans character" (Daily Beast) and "the future of TV" (Marie Claire).

Learn more at http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/janpresents/.