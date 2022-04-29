Kennedy Theatre Announces 59th Season

Kennedy Theatre has announced its 59th Season!

Kennedy Theatre's 59th production season focuses on a single Mainstage production in the fall as well as in the spring. This season the mainstage opens with the largest dance concert of our season, Form Within a Form: Echoes and Reverberations, featuring works by international guest choreographers from the Korea National University of Arts and new choreography by UHM Dance Faculty and invited guest choreographers celebrating a wide range of dance genres and traditions.

Then in the spring we invite you to experience the world premiere devised Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production, 20,000 Leagues Deep. An immersive, site specific, audience driven performance that encourages young audience members to take action to confront the climate crisis in Hawaiʻi, the Pacific, and around the globe in an interactive theatrical adventure that can be enjoyed by anyone who is young at heart.

PRIMETIME SERIES

The Primetime Series features the culminating thesis works of MFA directors, dancers, choreographers, playwrights, and BFA dance candidates as well as experimental or chamber works directed by faculty. This year's Primetime Series opens in September with Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up - a devised theatre project exploring Asian Identity in Hawaiʻi and America led by guest director Reiko Ho. October features the Hawaiʻi premiere of Memorial Day. Set in 1992, when AIDS and anti-gay hysteria were rampant, this poignant play mixes humor and empathy in asking the question - when a generation of young men is dying, and there is nothing you can do to stop it, how do you deal with that pain? Dance, Dance, Dance takes the stage in late January 2023. A play adapted from Haruki Murakami's novel and set in Hokkaido, Tokyo, and Hawaiʻi, this warped, non-linear space-time production brings characters and audiences alike chances to restore, rebuild, and rediscover themselves; dancing becomes a metaphor for a fulfilling life. In early April, the Primetime Series finale, Footholds, closes out the season as it spotlights MFA and BFA student choreography on the eve of graduation.



LATE NIGHT SERIES

Late Night Theatre Company, a student-run organization hosted by UHM's Department of Theatre + Dance, strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-marking by, for, and about U.H.M. students that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities. Budgets and technical elements are kept minimal in order to focus on students' acting and directing skills. Shows are presented at a student-friendly late-night hour. Late Night Theatre Company's fall 2022 production will be announced this summer.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

Kennedy Theatre continues to keep the best interests of our students, patrons, colleagues, and the greater community in the forefront as we navigate the changing tides of the coronavirus pandemic; simultaneously planning optimistically while also preparing contingency plans. Our production season is driven by our mission to create opportunities for artistic growth by providing professional-quality production experiences and opportunities for our students.

Kennedy Theatre program and schedule are subject to change.