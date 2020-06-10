Kennedy Theatre Amends Plans for Season 57

Kennedy Theatre continues to keep the best interests of its students, patrons, colleagues, and the greater community in the forefront of our plans as they navigate the changing tides of the coronavirus pandemic. They are currently transitioning into contingency plans due to extended social distancing recommendations.

The production season is driven by our mission to create opportunities for artistic growth by providing professional-quality production experiences and opportunities for students. Kennedy Theatre program and schedule remain subject to change.

Mainstage Season - on the Kennedy Theatre Mainstage

Eddie Wen' Go

The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe

A Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) tribute to Eddie Aikau

Adapted from Eddie Wen' Go: The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe by Marion Lyman-Mersereau

Directed by Mark Branner

September 2020

This imaginative TYA production incorporates giant puppetry, dance, 'ōlelo Hawai'i, pidgin, and hula to tell the story of Eddie Aikau's act of sacrifice through the eyes of sea creatures who watched from underneath the upside-down canoe. Celebrating the story of one local hero who dared to dream big and put the lives of others before his own, this production shares Aikau's legacy of hope and service to others. Suitable for the whole family.

What's different from previously planned:

The show will be performed on the Kennedy Theatre mainstage and streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Kennedy Theatre hopes to re-mount the show in early 2022 for in-person audiences and school field-trip audiences.

Spring Awakening

Book and lyrics by Steven Sater / Music by Duncan Sheik

Based on the play by Frank Wedekind

Directed by Lurana Donnels O'Malley

November 2020

The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Spring Awakening explodes with the frustrations and joys of a group of teenagers as they move from repression and ignorance to sexual curiosity and exploration. Rebellious rock anthems and tender ballads reflect the pain and excitement that comes with figuring out who you are and what you want. Brashly tackling subject matter that is both timely and relevant, the show balances the humorous and the solemn, the delicate and the abrasive, to create a haunting and exhilarating piece of musical theatre.

Contains sexual themes, mature content, and strong language. Parental discretion is advised.

What's different from previously planned:

If show licensing permits (negotiations are pending), the show will be performed on the Kennedy Theatre mainstage and streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Mainstage Dance Concert



January-February 2021

The original production planned for the 2020/2021 mainstage dance concert, Breath, has been moved to November 2021. It is replaced by a production celebrating the talents of our dance program students with choreography by UH dance faculty and invited local guest choreographers. The decision to move Breath to the following season is due to the key participation of International Artists in the production and the current travel advisories and quarantine requirements.

What's different from previously planned:

The production may be streamed online, have live audiences, or be a hybrid production of the two.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Mainstage Season Finale - Japan's Timeless Comedy



Kyōgen, performed in English!

Directed by Julie Iezzi

Master Kyōgen Advisor: Sennojo Shigeyama III

April-May 2021

Due to the key participation of international teaching artists required for the production and the current travel advisories and quarantine requirements, the kabuki production of The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves has been deferred to the 2021/2022 season, dependent on funding and availability of master artists. Instead, Kennedy Theatre will seek to uplift community spirit with the beloved Japanese comical theatre form, kyōgen. Known for poking fun at those in power, kyōgen has delighted and entertained audiences for over 600 years. This Kennedy Theatre production will bring some timeless classics to the stage, and with them laughter and an understanding of this enduring comic genre.

What's different from previously planned:

The production has changed from a kabuki play to a kyōgen production.

The production may be streamed online, have live audiences, or be a hybrid production of the two.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Primetime Series - in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

Fall Footholds Dance Concert

Directed by Betsy Fisher

October 2020

This biannual dance concert showcases the culmination of years of study and sweat. It features exemplary undergraduate and graduate student choreography as well as BFA senior projects and MFA thesis work.

What's different from previously planned:

The show will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre and streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

I'm Lot Lane (a solo effort)

By MFA Directing Candidate Keola Simpson

December 2020

Following the Uprising of 1895's final battle against the Republic of Hawaii, the last remaining royalist insurgent, Lot Lane, turned himself into government forces by simply walking in and announcing "I'm Lot Lane." According to writer/director Simpson, "I'm Lot Lane (a solo effort) is a deconstruction of the American and Hawaiian theatres, examining our dependency on propaganda, hierarchy, and fear of truth on our stages. It is examined by a forgotten Lot Lane himself."

What's different from previously planned:

The show will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre and streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Ondine

Directed by MFA Directing Candidate Thea Wigglesworth

Translated and Adapted from Ondine by Jean Giraudoux

February 2021

"What does it mean to be human?" is the question posed to the audience with Ondine, a classic French play by Jean Giraudoux, newly translated and adapted by MFA candidate Thea Wigglesworth. It brings triumph and sacrifice to the stage while allowing the audience to be swept up by the drama that unfolds when the desires of humans and nature collide. An intersection of humor and heartbreak, this inventive retelling of a classic German fairytale invites patrons to reflect on the parables of the past as presented through a 21st century humanist gaze.

What's different from previously planned:

The production may be streamed online, have live audiences, or be a hybrid production of the two.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Spring Footholds Dance Concert

Directed by Peiling Kao

March - April 2021

This student choreography and performance showcase for the spring 2021 semester will feature a juried selection of original dances conceived and embodied by promising UH Mānoa dance program participants. BFA senior projects and MFA thesis works may also be included.

What's different from previously planned:

The production may be streamed online, have live audiences, or be a hybrid production of the two.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

Late Night Series Fall 2020 (spring 2021 shows TBA)

I'm Leaving You My Feet

By Alex Dekker / Directed by Thea Wigglesworth

September 2020

I'm Leaving You My Feet presents an expressionistic world of grief, guilt, catharsis, and eventual acceptance as protagonist Jules struggles to comprehend an event from her past. As one brief moment of connection for Jules plays out repeatedly, the stages of her emotional journey suddenly transform this static moment into one of betrayal, or personal failure, or determined tragedy. It invites the audience to sit with these universal experiences - grief, loss, and personal turmoil - and in doing so, to reflect on how much present emotional context affects memories of painful or tragic events.

What's different from previously planned:

The show will be streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

When We Were Young



By Kimberlee Stone / Directed by Thea Wigglesworth

November 2020

Two girls, CVS, and a whole mess of trouble. Kayli and Diana spend their days riding skateboards, working at CVS, and just trying to get through life, but as Diana slides back into dealing drugs, things get a lot more complicated than either of them could have anticipated.

What's different from previously planned:

The show will be streamed to online audience members.

Methodology for accessing tickets and the revised streaming/production dates and times will be announced when the information is available.

