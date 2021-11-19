Kahilu Theatre Will Host its 19th Annual Ukulele and Slack Key Guitar Festival This Weekend

Kahilu Theatre will present its 19th Annual 'Ukulele and Slack Key Guitar Festival on November 20, 2021, at 4:00pm HST, featuring Hawaiian musicians Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim, Nathan Aweau, Brother Noland, Brittni Paiva, John Keawe and Hoʻopono Wong.

A festival like no other, these musicians will take the stage to talk story, play music, and share their experiences as award-winning Hawaiian music artists.

Due to the COVID Safety Protocols that are in place, there will not be a Kanikapila show for this year.

This year, the musicians will also be participating in Kahilu's Education Outreach Program where they will perform live on Kahilu.TV for schools across the world to give back to the communities and inspire the next generation of 'ukulele and ki ho' alu (slack key guitar) performers.

Learn more at https://kahilutheatre.org/Showinfo/19th-Annual---Ukulele---Slack-Key-Guitar-Festival.