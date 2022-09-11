Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Honolulu Theatre for Youth Opens 68th Season with World Premiere of THE PA'AKAI WE BRING

Honolulu Theatre for Youth Opens 68th Season with World Premiere of THE PA'AKAI WE BRING

The show introduces young audiences to Native Hawaiian ideas of balance and healing by exploring our relationship to pa‘akai (salt). 

Hawaii News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) opens its 68th season this month with the world premiere of The Paʻakai We Bring by Moses Goods and The HTY Ensemble. The 2022-2023 season titled E Hoʻi Hou- Return Anew. includes a lineup of five original shows and marks HTYʻs post-pandemic return to a full season of offerings.

The show introduces young audiences to Native Hawaiian ideas of balance and healing by exploring our relationship to pa'akai (salt). The production was inspired by the real life stories of the twenty-six Hawaiian families who tend the Hanapēpē salt beds on the island of Kauaʻi. Traditionally, pa'akai is food, medicine, and sacrament. It is essential to our individual, communal and environmental well-being. The ensemble joyously celebrates ancient and modern ways we can restore and maintain balance through stories, songs, and audience participation.

"In Hawaiʻi we have a special relationship with paʻakai," shared creator, Moses Goods. "We live our lives surrounded by salt water, we use salt to cleanse and purify and we value salt as a treasured gift. Salt traditions are unique to every culture and we'd like to share a bit of ours with your family."

The production is directed by Eric Johnson and Moses Goods and features HTY Resident Ensemble members Hermenigildo (Junior) Tesoro, Poʻai Lincoln, Matt Mazzella, and Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb. Creator and Lead Artist is Moses Goods; Dramaturgy by Lee Cataluna; Set and Visual Design by Hanalei Marzan; Lighting Design by Stephen Pruitt, Costume Design by Iris Kim and Emily Wright; Prop Design by Eric West; and Haku Mele by Moses Goods, Pōʻai Lincoln, Lokomaika'i Lipscomb, Hanalei Marzan, and Ryan I. Kahaʻiʻōlelo Sueoka. The show also includes original music by Mattea Mazzella and the HTY Ensemble.

The Paʻakai We Bring opens to Hawaiʻi audiences on September 23rd at 7:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on September 25th at 2pm and October 1st at 4pm. After touring statewide for school audiences in October and November, the show will return to Tenney for performances on December 4th at 2pm and December 11th at 2pm.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.

Photo Credit: Stephen Pruitt, Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


From This Author - Blair Ingenthron


El Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ DayEl Capitan Theater to Present Screening of CARS for Disney+ Day
September 3, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney and Pixar’s “Cars” at the El Capitan Theatre September 8 at 7:00pm to celebrate Disney+ Day. Disney+ subscribers can receive a 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage with ticket purchase.
A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe FestivalA SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival
August 28, 2022

Lorelei Zarifian will present A Scar is Born, a show about one misfit's hopeful audition, as part of the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. A Scar Is Born will be presented September 8th at 8:30pm, 9th at 7pm, 10th at 3:30pm, and 11th at 6:30pm at the Mainstage, Exit Theatre.
Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in SeptemberSutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September
August 28, 2022

The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 – September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G – fun for the entire family.
Theater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester FringeTheater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester Fringe
August 27, 2022

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is back for a second run at The Theater at Innovation Square during Rochester’s most anticipated festival and largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, the Rochester Fringe.
The Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in ConcertThe Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in Concert
August 27, 2022

In its first major collaboration with the Oneida Nation Arts Program, The Weidner will present Reservation Dogs stars, Mike + Bone live in concert with opening act Buggin Malone. 