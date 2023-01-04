Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This Weekend

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced that its production, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, by Bette Bao Lord, adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, returns to Tenney Theater for two weekends. The show is currently on a 20+ city U.S. tour that continues through the spring.

The original production is part of HTY's 68th season and is adapted from the award-winning novel by Bette Bao Lord. The novel was inspired by the author's memories of immigrating to the United States from China. The protagonist in our play, Shirley Temple Wong, and her family move from China to the United States in 1947, the year Jackie Robinson was breaking records and racial barriers in baseball. Told through humor and a rich multi-media staging, the play celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

"Mrs. Lord's beautiful novel reminds us that the rich diversity of our nation is a precious treasure earned through historic moments like Mr. Robinson's on the baseball field, but just as importantly by the courage of every immigrant child who struggles to find their place and their joy in a new country." -Eric Johnson, HTY Artistic Director

The production is directed by HTY's Artistic Director, Eric Johnson, and features Melody Lou and Emily Wright. Set and Projection Design is by Chesley Cannon; Costume Design is by Iris Kim; and Sound Design is by Barett Hoover and Matt Mazzella.

In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson will be at HTYʻs home, Tenney Theater and play for Honolulu audiences on Friday, January 6 @ 7pm, Saturday, Jan. 7 @ 4pm, Sunday, January 8 @ 2pm, and Saturday, January 14 @ 4pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. For more information on Honolulu Theatre for Youth, go to their website: www.htyweb.org.