Honolulu Theatre For Youth Will Open THE TINY TREE

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Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the opening of THE TINY TREE by Annie Cusick Wood. The show will return to Tenney Theatre in downtown Honolulu for a limited run before touring to schools on Oʻahu. The show is created especially for littlest audience members and families.

Audiences will embark on a cosmic adventure with Matt and his dad aboard Roger Rocketship as they explore distant galaxies. When Roger Rocketship malfunctions, they land on a mysterious planet, discover a magical blue seed, and learn the importance of caring for the planet and each other.

Writer and director, Annie Cusick Wood, first created the piece in 2016. She was inspired by the work of Healthy Climate Communities and their mission to grow a native forest on the watershed of Hāmākua Marsh in Kailua on Oʻahu. She even planted a hala tree in the marsh that same year. The hala tree has grown and so has this reimagined version of the play.

She shared this message: “We are delighted to bring this show to a new generation of space adventurers, forest guardians, and planet protectors. May it spark imagination, deepen connection, and remind us all of the role we each play in caring for our world. And if you feel inspired, go plant a tree — it's a beautiful place to begin.”

The production features performances by HTY Resident Ensemble members Mattea Mazzella and Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. Set, costumes, and props are designed by local artist, Karen Kiefer, who has collaborated on numerous shows for HTY. Lighting design is by HTY Resident Designer Chesley Cannon, and sound design is by Mattea Mazzella.