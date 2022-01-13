Honolulu Theatre For Youth Welcomes Audiences Back This Spring

Honolulu Theatre for Youth opens its doors to audiences again for live performances this Spring. The company has five productions planned including two world premieres and a brand new augmented reality theatrical experience.

HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson shared. "We are delighted to welcome back audiences to Tenney Theatre and recognize that families will return at the pace they feel comfortable. We will work to provide ultimate flexibility and the safest environment we possibly can for families to return to sharing stories, laughter and celebrating what makes Hawaii special!"

The first production, Lee Catalunaʻs Musubi Man, opens on January 29th at 11am with a second performance on February 6th at 2pm. The show is adapted from the beloved storybook by Sandi Takayama and illustrated by Pat Hall. The pidgin-speaking Musubi Man, like the gingerbread man in the classic tale, is determined not to be eaten and he sets out on a wild journey that takes him all the way to the sea. Designed to foster young children's pre-literacy development, the show gives plenty of opportunity for keiki to interact and help with the storytelling. The performance features resident ensemble members Junior Tesoro and Serina Dunham and is directed by Reiko Ho.

Tickets for the performances are available online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 and are included if you are a member of HTY. Information on membership can also be found on the HTY website. Safety is our highest priority and HTY is following all City and State guidelines for Covid safety. Audience members 12 years and up must show proof of vaccination at the door and all audience members must wear a mask. Seating is limited so that family pods may safely social distance.