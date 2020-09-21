Honolulu Theatre For Youth Premieres Season 2 Of The HI Way

The first 30 minute will begin airing on Tuesday, September 22.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth announces the premiere of Season 2 of The HI Way, HTY's hit television show which brings the magic of HTY's educational stage performances and the resident ensemble's creative energy into a digital format for viewing at home on any device.

The HI Way is produced in association with NMG Network and Hawaii News Now. The program is broadcast on Hawaii News Now TV stations (KHNL, KGMB & K5) and reached over 800,000 views from March through August of this year. The HI Way will be available online at HTYWEB.org, HTY's YouTube channel, and other streaming platforms.

"We are delighted that the second season of The HI Way features much higher production quality than our first season, which was filmed almost entirely during the stay-at-home order. While still featuring songs, puppets and many of the beloved characters from our first season, we were able to expand and feature more of the community."-Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

The first 30 minute episode of Season 2, titled "Place," will begin airing on Tuesday, September 22 at 5pm on K5. The episode will be re-broadcast during the week on K5 on Thursday, 9/24 at 5pm and on Sunday, 9/27 at 6:30pm. Also, on KHNL (NBC): Saturday, 9/26 at 1:30pm and on KGMB (CBS): Saturday, 9/26 at 2:30pm. The company plans to release nine new episodes, one every week, culminating with a holiday special in December.

The new season, while still focused on the local community in Hawaii, is meant to be shared with the global community as well. Themes for episodes range from "Pono" and "Surfing" to "Weather" and "Respect." The creatives behind The HI Way are committed to serving the community especially during this time when most Hawaii students are learning from home. It is imperative that teachers, students and families have access to local stories and content.

Funding for The HI Way is provided by grants from The Atherton Family Foundation, Paul and Susan King, G.N. Wilcox Trust, the Julia Temple Davis Brown Foundation, the Keith & Polly Steiner Family Foundation and the Nakila & Marti Steele Family Fund of HCF. HTY is pleased to continuing partnering with Hawaiian Electric, The Hawaii State Department of Health, The City & County Department of Environmental Services, Hawaii Energy, Ulupono Initiative, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children/ Sex Abuse Treatment Center, and new partner, Duke's Oceanfest to bring you these episodes.

