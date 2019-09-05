Hawaii's Artists Combine Forces Behind Common Goal

In an effort to support The ARTS at Marks Garage, Kim Taylor Reece is offering a free photo to the first 100 individuals who become $10+ monthly donors or The Hawaii Academy of Performing Arts, DBA The ARTS at Marks Garage.

On September 15th, Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom, formerly of the Mick Fleetwood Band, will volunteer their time to present an intimate concert at The ARTS at Marks Garage.

To help bring awareness to the necessity of supporting this organization, last month The ARTS at Marks Garage launched a social media donor campaign with the help of Board Member Kim Taylor Reece. Inspired by #humansofNY on Instagram, donors to the organization were invited to tell their story of the need for The ARTS in Chinatown. Those testimonials are accompanied by their photographs, taken by Kim, and posted on Facebook and Instagram (@artsatmarks).

All new donors are invited to participate in this campaign and should contact The ARTS (info@artsatmarks.com, 808-521-2903) to arrange their sitting with Mr. Reece.



"We ask our community to become a Friend of The ARTS by donating $10 a month to ensure the future of The ARTS at Marks Garage." Says Board President Melissa White.

Monthly donors also receive invites to special events, advance ticket offers, discounts on beverages-and, for a limited time, your own portrait by beloved local photographer Kim Taylor Reece.

Hawaii's musical artists are also teaming up to support The ARTS with "ARTS Aid," monthly shows featuring some of Hawaii's most beloved musical artists. Kicking off on September 15th, Barry Flanagan and Eric Gilliom of HAPA will have an acoustic night for a limited audience at The ARTS. Food and drinks will be available as well as pop-up shops by local artists and designers. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased by visiting artsatmarks.com or arts-aid.eventbrite.com.

"Future concerts with musical artists including John Cruz, Kapena, Henry Kapono, and Tiamane are also being scheduled" says Kim Taylor Reece.

During the month of September, the gallery at The ARTS will be empty and painted stark white to emphasize the necessity of The ARTS. The stunning, white, blank gallery show is entitled: "Chinatown without The ARTS."

Donna Blanchard, former Consulting Director of The ARTS said "For 18 years, The ARTS at Marks has served as a gathering place for Hawai'i's arts community and assorted creatives, to showcase and celebrate local visual and performing arts. But while the ideal income breakdown for similar nonprofit arts organizations is split between earned income, donations, and grants/sponsorships, The ARTS has been surviving almost entirely on earned income, and cannot continue to survive that way."

The ARTS at Marks Garage houses and art gallery, performance space, co-working space and Friends of the Library bookstore. There are 12 shows in the art gallery each year. The gallery and bookstore are open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5PM. The community is welcome to relax, have a meeting or get some work done on your own at one of the tables in the gallery, free of charge.

The ARTS at Marks Garage theatre provides a venue for contemporary theatre, the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival and New Play Festival, acting classes, art shows, burlesque and modern dance, comedy and improvisation. It is also a venue that houses national and International Artists and is available to rent for private individuals and organizations.

It's the only local venue supporting local community artists and programs as well as producing their own cutting edge, contemporary work reflecting that community.

Founded in 1997, the Hawaii Academy of Performing Arts (DBA The ARTS at Marks Garage) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to transforming community through the power of the arts and establishing Chinatown, Honolulu as the creative capital of the Pacific.





