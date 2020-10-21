Hawaii Theatre Center's LIVE Virtual GIFT OF ALOHA CONCERT Features Star-Studded Line Up

The concert takes place on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at 2:00pm (HST).

Hawaii Theatre Center will continue its emergence as the pre-eminent venue for live-streaming events in Hawaii with its inaugural GIFT OF ALOHA CONCERT on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at 2:00pm (HST). This star-studded virtual concert will feature five of Hawaii's most celebrated musicians, joining together to help raise funds for your historic Hawaii Theatre. The concert will be livestreamed on multiple platforms and broadcast live on KHON2, allowing music lovers everywhere to enjoy from the comfort of home or on-the-go.

The concert will feature performances from Hawaiian Music icons including the award-winning HENRY KAPONO, one of the islands' greatest songwriters of his generation known for hits like "Goodtimes Together" and "Friends". Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano award-winner JOHN CRUZ will share his soulful vocals and unique acoustic style of music live from Maui. THE MAKAHA SONS will once again grace the Hawaii Theatre stage with their 40 years of Hawaiian music tradition. Ukulele virtuoso Taimane Gardner will excite the audience with her unique style, wide-ranging influences and original compositions that have garnered worldwide critical praise. Rounding out the lineup will be AMY HANAIALI'I, Hawaii's top-selling female vocalist of all time and winner of 18 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

"This concert aims to bring hope and healing to our community this holiday season, it is also an opportunity for the Theatre to raise critical funds in this trying time. Like many art institutions worldwide, our doors have been shuttered since February resulting in a loss of over 90% of the Theatre's revenue. In times like this where the community comes together through the spirit of aloha and unity, we can once again overcome adversity together." said Gregory Dunn, President and CEO of the Hawaii Theatre Center.

To secure your FREE ticket or make a donation visit www.hawaiitheatre.com. Become a sponsor by calling (808) 791-1397.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You