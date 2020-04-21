Hawaii Theatre Announces Scheduling Updates

We are taking steps to inform our audience that all HTC performances are being evaluated on a case by case basis. As a private non-profit Historic Theatre venue, the decision for a show to go on as scheduled, or if the show will be postponed to a later date, is often times at the discretion of the show promoter, artist or presenting organization.

The safety and security of our audiences and employees is HTC's highest priority, and in rescheduling certain performances, we are following the lead of our city, state, and federal elected officials as well as the recommendations of the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

If you have tickets for any of the rescheduled performances, you will be issued tickets for the performance's new date. At your convenience, you may take the following actions by logging onto your HTC Member Central account, http://bit.ly/HTC_Member_Central , or calling HTC's Box Office at 808-528-0506 and leaving a message - we will have staff working remotely who are available to call you back and answer your questions. You can also TEXT our box office, and we'll get back to you as soon as a representative becomes available during regular business hours.

As a non-profit organization that relies on the support of our members and patrons who attend shows, please consider:

Maintain your plans to attend the rescheduled performance date.

Use any show credits to purchase tickets to a future performance in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 seasons.

Donate the value of any offered credit as a tax-deductible contribution.

We are continuing work on the lighting replacement project in the auditorium, and are still on track to complete the project by 3/21/2020. The HTC Box Office and The Gallery at the Hawaii Theatre will be taking a "Brief Intermission" and WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR WALK-UP BUSINESS, as we ensure that our staff are safely observing the recommended tactics of sheltering in place. Fortunately, we have the technological ability to continue our Office and Gallery operations remotely.

We have the following performance schedule updates for you :

March:

3/21 - Joan Osborne & Cracker - The Artists have requested the show be RESCHEDULED for Oct. 3, 2020 (Date TBD).

- The Artists have requested the show be RESCHEDULED for Oct. 3, 2020 (Date TBD). 3/25 - Pacific Basin Music Festival - The producers have requested the show be RESCHEDULED for March 24, 2021.

- The producers have requested the show be RESCHEDULED for March 24, 2021. 3/29 - John Bayless - The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for later in 2020 (Date TBD).

April:

4/5 - VAV - The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for July 31, 2020. ** NEW DATE **

- The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for July 31, 2020. ** NEW DATE ** 4/7 & 4/8 - PUNCHBOWL MUSIC FESTIVAL - The State of Hawaii DOE has CANCELLED this event.

- The State of Hawaii DOE has CANCELLED this event. 4/11 - TUSK - The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for December 18, 2020.

- The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for December 18, 2020. 4/16 - 4/19 - TARZAN - This performance has been RESCHEDULED for the week of Sept. 23-27, 2020.

- This performance has been RESCHEDULED for the week of Sept. 23-27, 2020. 4/18 - Allman-Betts Band - The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for April 11, 2021.

- The Artist has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for April 11, 2021. 4/25 - I AM EVIDENCE - The Producer has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for later in 2020 (Date TBD).

- The Producer has requested the show be RESCHEDULED for later in 2020 (Date TBD). 4/26 - 'IOLANI SPRING ORCHESTRA & ALOHA BAND - This show has been CANCELLED FOR 2020.

May:

5/2 - KALANI PE'A MAY DAY - This performance has been RESCHEDULED for July 5, 2020.

- This performance has been RESCHEDULED for July 5, 2020. 5/8 - PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON - This performance has been RESCHEDULED for Nov. 7, 2020.

This performance has been RESCHEDULED for Nov. 7, 2020. 5/10 - NA LEO MOTHER'S DAY - This performance has been RESCHEDULED for May 9, 2021.

This performance has been RESCHEDULED for May 9, 2021. 5/16 - JOINT MILITARY CONCERT - The artists are committed to providing a remarkable show for our patrons

The artists are committed to providing a remarkable show for our patrons 5/30 - MISS HAWAII PAGEANT - This event has been RESCHEDULED for July 4, 2020.

Because most tickets sold through our box office are non-refundable at the request of the artist or the producer, we will email your tickets for the new date when a date is set each of the affected performances. Tickets won't be sent out until the new date is set, so please be patient with us as we work through the backlog of tickets we need to issue.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this uncertain time. Please remember that the small businesses and non-profits in our community rely on your patronage and support. Support we are all incredibly grateful for.





