HTY Announces Digital Production Of THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announce the premiere of its digital production of The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories by Reiko Ho and the HTY Ensemble. The show is the second offering in HTY's 2021 virtual season.

"We are so delighted to bring these stories to young audiences across Hawaii and beyond. With themes of perseverance, gratitude and protecting ones community, these stories speak to our current situation but also to the values that have endured across the ages."-Eric Johnson, HTY Artistic Director

These re-tellings of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa teach important lessons of persistence, respect and kindness. Japanese and Okinawan music, language, and culture are the heart of this performance featuring clever animals, puppets, and a whole lot of fun for the youngest audience members and their families. Recommended for ages 3 years and up.

The show is part of HTY's new membership model and season of digital plays. The new membership options are designed to provide accessibility for every family to the company's new digital content and start at $10 per month. Each month Individual and Family members receive new creative content, digital productions, drama resources for families, and access to The HI Way, the company's 30 minute hit television show.

In recognition of the challenges educators are currently facing, HTY is also offering a free Educator membership which includes classroom resources developed by the company's Education Department and access to Virtual Field Trips for students, including The Carp Who Would Not Quit and DUKE.

The Carp Who Would Not Quit features HTY resident company actors Serina Dunham, Maki'ilei Ishihara, and Junior Tesoro. Costume and Set Design are by Iris Kim with puppets designed by Eric West. The show was directed by Reiko Ho.

For more information about the show or membership go to www.htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885.