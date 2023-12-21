GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Glitter in the Paʻakai, a world premiere Hana Keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) production written and directed by MFA candidate Joshua "Baba" Kamoani‘ala Tavares. Immerse yourself in this intimate portrayal of a Hawaiian ʻohana, running from February 7 to 11, 2024, at Kennedy Theatre's Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. Evening performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. A free post-show Q&A will follow the Friday performance. Tickets range from $8-$18. This production will be performed in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, with some English and Hawaiian Creole English.

This play centers on the poignant return of Kaʻōnohi to his roots in Hōnaunau, Kona, as he attends his nephew's first birthday lūʻau. Glitter in the Paʻakai intricately weaves hula and mele into the fabric of its narrative, revealing the polarizing complexities of a Hawaiian ʻohana grappling with loss, identity, and healing. In the words of Playwright/Director Tavares, "This story is a personal love letter towards finding healing and peace and a peek into the beautiful complexities of ʻohana." Tavares, hailing from Hōnaunau, Kona, expresses the universal relevance of the play's themes, emphasizing the intertwining threads of family, love, loss, memory, and healing. Tavares shares his journey, stating, "My kūpuna have guided me to this moment, truly." Reflecting on his time in the UHM Dept. of Theatre & Dance MFA program, he shares, "I thought I wanted/needed to be back in New York but this program was the perfect blend of what I needed as a Kanaka Maoli artist." The culmination of his studies sees him slated to graduate with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Hawaiian Theatre and Acting in May 2024.

Glitter in the Paʻakai will be performed in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, with touches of English and Hawaiian Creole English. The production's scenery and lighting design provides an immersive experience, transforming the audience into participants in the backyard celebration of a baby's first lūʻau. Additional elements of hula and mele not only propel the narrative but create a unique connection and soundscape for the production. Tavares envisions the performance as a deep exploration of fundamental questions, leaving audience members to ponder the following: "What expectations do we place on our family? What happens when they don't meet them? How do we heal from trauma? If we lose our connection to our culture and family, what is left of our identity? What does it mean to be courageous?"

The production introduces an exceptional cast and design team, each contributing their talents to the authentic portrayal of this world premiere production. Tavares notes, "The design team and cast are incredible – I feel so lucky to have the team we have. I also feel extremely grateful to have the support of our faculty, staff and department.” Some themes might be better suited for older aged students and up as the play explores themes of homophobia, alcoholism, strong language and domestic abuse; Director Tavares extends a warm invitation saying, "E hele mai! Come join us at the lūʻau, you're all invited!"

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets online 24/7, please visit Click Here. For ticketing or accessibility questions, please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655 and leave a message.