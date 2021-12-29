EDDIE WEN' GO Comes to UHM Kennedy Theatre in January

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre are pleased to transition back to live and in-person performances beginning with the much-anticipated production, Eddie Wen' Go: The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe, directed by Associate Professor Mark Branner, head of the Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) Program at UHM.

Because the story of a local hero would best be shared in a community setting, the decision was made to wait for the possibility of live audiences, rather than stream the production last season. This imaginative TYA production incorporates giant and majestic aquatic puppetry, dance, 'ōlelo Hawai'i, pidgin, hula and original music from guitar virtuoso Ian O'Sullivan.

Great for family audiences, especially those with elementary-aged children, Eddie Wen' Go: The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe will be presented on the Kennedy Theatre Mainstage from January 28th through February 6th. Tickets range from $8-$20.

Adapted from the book by Marion Lyman-Mersereau, a crewmember with Eddie Aikau on the 1978 Hōkūle'a voyage, the play tells the story of when the canoe capsized and Aikau went to get help, as told by imaginary sea creatures who watch from underneath the upside-down canoe. It is a tribute to Aikau that honors the truth of his final act of courage, the 1978 rescue attempt, while also offering hope and inspiration. Patrons will also hear about his life of service to others, including Aikau being the first lifeguard at Waimea Bay where he saved over 500 lives. Aikau's legacy is about love and giving of himself to others through his actions. With this production Branner says, "We're trying to illustrate and introduce to young audiences and families the whole story of Eddie; what he represents and what that means for us today as members of this community."

The creative team includes Maile Speetjens (costume design), recent MFA graduate Laura Nigon-Holmgren (giant puppet design), Michelle Bisbee (scenic and properties design as well as puppetry adjustments for the stage), and Claire Paul (lighting design), in addition to two choreographers (Kaohi Yojo Daniel and Amy Schiffner), two directors (Branner and Annie Lipscomb), and musical underscoring by Ian O'Sullivan. Branner on his direction for the UHM production states, "Rather than replicate a previous production we want to re-create it...for a new audience."

Several cast members took Branner's giant puppetry course during the Fall 2021 semester in anticipation of the production. One of the largest puppets, Tutukāne Koholā, a giant whale, is over 15 feet long and requires five puppeteers to animate it. "It's a physically demanding show for all the cast members involved who started training and practicing as early as October for the late January performances," Branner says, "By the end of the show, the puppeteers should almost disappear from view and all you see are these giant puppets come to life."

Director Branner once posted a quote from William Ball near the lower entrance to Kennedy Theatre that reads, "An artist's job is to give attention to what is praiseworthy in the universe." Branner relates that sentiment to his desire to share the Eddie Aikau story with the next generation, "I firmly believe that Eddie's life is praiseworthy. Others need to hear about it, especially the children of Hawai'i. They need to continue to celebrate local heroes like Eddie who dare to dream of bold plans and seek to serve others with their gifts."

All patrons (ages 5 and up) are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, utilize and complete the LumiSight UH daily health check app prior to entering Kennedy Theatre, and wear a CDC approved mask covering the nose and mouth at all times. For more information about the show, ticket information, vaccination and mask requirements, direct links to the free educational video series Getting Ready For Eddie, additional resources and more, visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/eddie.