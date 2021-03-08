Cast of POPCORN FALLS to Join This Week's MVT LIVE

This week's episode of Mānoa Valley Theatre's live streaming video series MVT Live continues with host Devon Nekoba featuring the cast of Popcorn Falls, opening March 18th at MVT. Nick and Brandon will discuss their careers in theatre, adapting to the new normal of live entertainment and what audiences can expect from the show.

Popcorn Falls, called zany, magical and charming, tells the story of a sleepy town forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope - open a theater! Two actors play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love, and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world.

Each live episode features chats with favorite theatre enthusiasts from the local community, in a casual, from-home, streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and upcoming events.

Brandon Karrer is happy to be making his Mānoa Valley Theatre debut in Popcorn Falls. In the short time he has been on island, he has worked in television, film and can be currently seen in commercials for Hele, Mariott Ko Olina, as well as VO for Outrigger. In 2018, Brandon stepped back on the stage after a seven year break to perform in Sam Sheppard's True West at TAG. Since then, he has appeared Home of the Brave at HTY, A Steady Rain at KOA and Way of A God at the Kumu Kahua Theatre.

Nick Amador is so grateful to be doing another show after a whole year of not leaving his house. Nick graduated from Punahou in 2018, and he's currently a junior at Harvard, where he studies the history of science, theatre, and astrophysics. Nick is the Cast VP of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, America's oldest theatre company. Credits include "Brad" in The Rocky Horror Show (MVT), "Jack Kelly" in Newsies (DHT), "Jean Valjean" in Les Misérables (Punahou), "Claudius" in Hamlet (Harvard), "Roderigo" in Othello (Harvard) and "Phil Aymignon" in France France Revolution (HPT).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com.