ARTS At Marks Fundraiser Announced At Kumu Kahua Theatre

Kumu Kahua Theatre, Tea at 1024, and singer-songwriter Yoza are joining forces to support the ARTS at Marks Garage by throwing a tea party on the lanai of Kumu Kahua's historic Kamehameha V Post Office's lanai.

Michele Sorenson of Tea at 1024 will host a lavish tea party on the elegant lanai of Kumu Kahua Theatre on Merchant Street. She and her team will provide afternoon tea, complete with assorted tea sandwiches, petite sweets, and mini-scones by the Tweedle Brothers. Tickets also include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a cash bar will be available.

The ARTS board member Kim Taylor Reece also engaged the singer-songwriter Yoza to play at the event. Yoza is known for her sultry, acoustic sound, which will complement the elegant afternoon.

Attendees are invited to dress to impress in full afternoon tea fashion - hats and gloves are welcome. Alice in Wonderland costumes are also encouraged.

$100 of each ticket purchased will be donated directly to the nonprofit: Hawaii Academy of Performing Arts, AKA The ARTS at Marks Garage and is tax-deductible.

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party is part of a continued effort to help bring awareness to the necessity of supporting The ARTS at Marks Garage.

Additional efforts include "ARTS Aid," a concert series at The ARTS, featuring some of Hawaii's favorite musicians including Barry Flanagan of HAPA, Eric Gilliom, John Cruz, and Taimane.

Board Member and iconic photographer Kim Taylor Reece and Charisma Industries have launched a social media donor campaign to support the organization. Inspired by #humansofNY on Instagram, donors to the organization are invited to tell their story of the need for The ARTS in Chinatown. Those testimonials are accompanied by their photographs, taken by Kim, and posted on Facebook and Instagram (@artsatmarks). Anyone interested in participating should contact The ARTS (info@artsatmarks.com, 808-521-2903) to arrange their sitting with Mr. Reece.

The ARTS at Marks Garage houses and art gallery, performance space, co-working space and Friends of the Library bookstore. There are 12 shows in the art gallery each year. The gallery and bookstore are open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5PM. The community is welcome to relax, have a meeting or get some work done on your own at one of the tables in the gallery, free of charge.

The ARTS at Marks Garage theatre provides a venue for contemporary theatre, the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival and New Play Festival, acting classes, art shows, burlesque and modern dance, comedy and improvisation. It is also a venue that houses national and International Artists and is available to rent for private individuals and organizations.

It's the only local venue supporting local community artists and programs as well as producing their own cutting edge, contemporary work reflecting that community.

Founded in 1997, the Hawaii Academy of Performing Arts (DBA The ARTS at Marks Garage) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to transforming community through the power of the arts and establishing Chinatown, Honolulu as the creative capital of the Pacific.





