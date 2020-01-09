A Groundbreaking Competition Returns to Kumu Kahua Theatre in New Partnership with OHINA

Kumu Kahua Theatre in partnership with `Ohina will present THE WORK, a creative competition that explores one script through the lens of two theatrical directors using the same set of actors. Through this partnership with `Ohina an extra twist is added to THE WORK, the scripts used are film scripts, rather than theatrical.

On January 28 at 7:30 PM, the first script to be used for THE WORK is The Tourist Spot by Indi Rajakuman. The directors involved are theatre artists Jonathan Reyn and Anette Arinix and the evening will be hosted by THE WORK creator, Jason Kanda.

On February 4 at 7:30 PM, the script The Bagboy by Aloha Alvin will be explored through THE WORK. Directors TBA.

"This partnership between Kumu Kahua Theatre and `Ohina is a natural one because both organizations seek to develop local writers and already utilize much of the same acting talent pool," says Donna Blanchard, Managing Director of Kumu Kahua Theatre and Executive Team Member of `Ohina. "This gives us an opportunity to bring members of our live theatre and film communities together for an evening of creativity and fun. Everyone gains when we stretch our creative boundaries together."

The scripts are among those submitted to `Ohina Lab for development consideration in 2019. Writers involved have agreed to allow their scripts to be utilized for THE WORK.

Synopsis: The work of two emerging directors is showcased in a competitive format whereby each of them is allowed a limited amount of time to stage the same prepared but unrehearsed scene by a local writer, using the same actors, one after the other, on the same night, in front of a live audience.

THE WORK is uniquely structured in this way:

Actors have memorized their lines in advance.

Directors have not met or spoken with performers or technicians about this material prior to this moment (names of performers and technicians will not be revealed until the night of performance).

Each director will receive fifteen minutes to direct the actors in the same scene, to be performed immediately after it is rehearsed.

Audience members may be asked to participate in creating the atmosphere of the scene.

At the end of the evening, the audience, performers and technicians will determine a winning director.

Tickets for performances can be purchased with a credit card by calling 536-4441, or by visiting the box office at 46 Merchant Street (corner of Bethel and Merchant Streets, downtown) between 11 AM and 3 PM Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at KumuKahua.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You