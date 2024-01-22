The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Rialto Theatre

The performance is on Saturday, January 27, at 19:55 at Rialto Theatre.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with a live transmission of Bizet’s ever-popular Carmen on Saturday, January 27, at 19:55 at Rialto Theatre. In her highly anticipated Met debut, English director Carrie Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a new staging that moves the action to the modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries. 

The production stars young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, who made headlines in 2018 as the youngest artist ever to sing the title role at London’s Royal Opera House, at just 21 years old, and who now makes Met history as the youngest lead in a new staging of Carmen at the age of 27. World-renowned tenor Piotr Beczała also stars as Carmen’s troubled lover Don José, alongside soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s timeless score, which includes some of the most famous arias in opera, such as the Habanera and the Toreador Song.

Cracknell’s creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer Rocafilm/Roland Horvath, and choreographer Ann Yee.


Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with Grammy Award–winning mezzo-soprano Susan Graham as host, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conducting interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.




CARMEN Comes to the Greek National Opera Ballet in February Photo
CARMEN Comes to the Greek National Opera Ballet in February

The Greek National Opera Ballet presents a new production of the ballet Carmen, choreographed by the great Swedish choreographer Johan Inger and first presented by the Compañía Nacional de Danza, Madrid in 2015.

LA VILLE MORTE Comes to the Greek National Opera This Month Photo
LA VILLE MORTE Comes to the Greek National Opera This Month

The legendary opera La Ville morte, the only opera ever composed by leading music educator and conductor Nadia Boulanger, in collaboration with her mentor Raoul Pugno, will be given its Greek premiere –and only its third ever production worldwide– on the GNO Alternative Stage, at the SNFCC.

Yorgos Ziavras Leads Opera De Paris Principal Dancers in NUTCRACKER Premiere at Greek Nati Photo
Yorgos Ziavras Leads Opera De Paris Principal Dancers in NUTCRACKER Premiere at Greek National Opera

Internationally acclaimed Greek-German opera conductor Yorgos Ziavras led a  performance of 'The Nutcracker' at the Greek National Opera (GNO) on the 23rd of December, praised with a 5-minute standing ovation by the packed opera house audience. Learn more about the performance, as well as the surprise the audience received, here!

Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS Photo
Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS

The Greek National Opera has cancelled a performance of its production of Into The Woods. The cancelled performance was set to take place on Wednesday 20 December, 2023, but was cancelled due to an illness among the cast.

