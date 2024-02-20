THE IRISH RAMBLERS Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou Next Month

THE IRISH RAMBLERS will celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Thursday 21 March at 8pm at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou.

Enjoy an evening of traditional Irish music to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with The Irish Ramblers members JJ Cuddihy (Irish box, guitar, vocals), Bernadette Robinson (violin), Phil Willcock (guitar, banjo, vocals) and Jim Williams (bass). They perform jigs, reels and hornpipes plus authentic versions of popular songs including Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy, Black Velvet Band, Wild Rover, Galway Girl, Molly Malone, Fields of Athenry, Dirty Old Town and many more. JJ and Bernadette are from Ireland and play only Irish music and rightly claim to be the only authentic Irish band on the Island. They spent twenty-five years playing Irish music in the oldest pub in Dublin, the Brazen Head. Phil Willcock, co-founder of the band, has been playing Folk and Celtic music in Paphos for twenty years. He also runs the Paphos Folk Club. Jim Williams has a vast experience of pop, rock and world music. They love to get together to share their deep love and knowledge of traditional Irish music.Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 6pm until the concert starts. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 99584871, buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/irish or Email: andrew@musicinthemountains.eu

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating, and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a richarchitectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves, and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Lania, Trimiklini,Silikou and Ineia, as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.