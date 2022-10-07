Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Call Announced to Participate in the Intercultural Dance Group of the GNO Learning & Participation

Applications for participation in the Intercultural Dance will be accepted until 21/10/2022. 

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Intercultural Dance Group of the GNO Learning & Participation invites dancers of all ethnicities with great experience in different types of dance (such as hip hop, break dance, latin, Indian dance, traditional dances from different parts of the world, contemporary dance, etc.) to register their participation in order to become its new members.

This season the Intercultural Dance Group continues its methodology and movement research by bringing together traditional and contemporary techniques while also highlighting the particularities of the aesthetic of different dance traditions. The main goals are to strengthen the already existing group and give it the chance to incorporate new tools and methods in the way it works on the one hand, and to welcome new members from other dance fields and integrate new influences into the pool of our research process on the other hand.

Applications for participation in the Intercultural Dance will be accepted exclusively through the form that you will find here until 21/10/2022.

For a limited number of participants.

Confirmation date until: 28/10/2022

Planning/Implementation: Polina Kremasta (choreographer)

Assistant to the choreographer: Thenia Antoniadou

Starts on: 31 October 2022

Duration: From 31/10/2022 until 29/05/2023

Day & Time: every Monday, 18.00 - 21.00




