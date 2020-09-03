There are five remaining shows on the tour.

The National Theatre of Greece presents a summer tour of My Mother's Sin by Georgios Vizyenos (in English).

My Mother's Sin (1883) is presented in English in order to bring this masterpiece of modern Greek literature to a wider audience. Vizyenos' material draws on personal and family memories, and the traditions and experiences of ordinary life in Eastern Thrace, interpreting them through the prism of his own intellect and education. The performance has been hosted with great success in leading academic institutions in the United States (Harvard University, Boston, Yale University, New Haven, Columbia University, New York, Tampa and the University of Illinois at Chicago) over the last two years (2018-2019).

Remaining Dates:

Thursday, September 3rd Archaeological Museum of Piraeus - book here

Saturday, September 5th, Roman Agora - book here

Tuesday, September 8th, Archaeological Site of Eleusis.(Eleusina) - book here

Friday, September 11th, Archaeological Site of Mycenae - book here

Thursday, September 17th, Monastery of Kaisariani. - book here

