Music in the Mountains to Present SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC in May

Mariza Anastasiades (soprano) and Socrates Leptos (guitar) will perform a unique blend of both original and arranged works from France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, many inspired by the rich musical folklore of their respective countries. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Programme:

Alonso Mudarra (1510 - 1580) Two Villancicos

Si viesse e me levasse

Isabel, perdiste la tu faxa

Federico Garcia Lorca (1898 - 1936) Canciones Españolas Antiguas

Anda, jaleo

Los cuatro muleros

Las tres hojas

Las morillas de Jaén

Sevillanas del siglo XVIII

El Café de Chinitas

Nana de Sevilla

Maximo Diego Pujol (1957 - ) Preludio Tristón

Francisco Tárrega (1852 - 1909) Four Pieces

Lagrima

Sueño

Adelita

Rosita

Manuel De Falla (1876 - 1946) Siete Canciones Populares Españolas

El paño moruno

Seguidilla murciana

Asturiana

Jota

Nana

Canción

Polo

Fernando Obradors (1897 - 1945) Canciones Clásicas Españolas

El vito

Socrates Leptos (guitar) has been praised for his "excellent technique and strong interpretive skills". He has given performances to critical acclaim in the United States and Europe as well as multiple venues in Greece and Cyprus. Mr. Leptos has won first prize in the New England Guitar Competition and the GWUC music competition in Chicago and in 2002 received the Athanassiades award for musical excellence by the Greek Women's University Club in Chicago. He is a founding member of the Cyprus Guitar Trio with whom he performed the world premiere of Maximo Diego Pujol's Concierto for Three Guitars with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Miltos Logiades. He has appeared with the Trio in music festivals such as the EGTA Festival, the University of Cyprus Cultural Festival and the Volos - Magnesia Guitar Festival in Greece. In 2022 Mr. Leptos collaborated with soprano Mariza Anastasiades to record Manuel De Falla's Siete Canciones Populares which was released on Spotify. He has subsequently performed with Ms. Anastasiades in Köln, Germany and the Zenél a Kastely Festival in Budapest. He joined the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in 2014 for a performance of Manos Hadjidakis' Gioconda's Smile under Alkis Baltas and again in 2015 performing Astor Piazzolla's Fuga y Misterio with Dariusz Mikulski conducting. Mr. Leptos has performed in the soundtrack for Disney's feature film production The Last Warrior with music by George Kallis as well as Sigma TV's series production Vasiliki with music by Andreas Georgallis. He was a guest at the Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival in Ohio and the Federal Hill International Guitar Series in Baltimore where he performed and taught masterclasses for an array of international students. A versatile musician, Mr. Leptos has collaborated with artists like Greek music icon Nena Venetsanou, pop and jazz star Alexia and former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di Anno. He has also participated in projects by various Cypriot artists such as Michael Roussos, Marinos Romeos Kalotychos and Vakia Stavrou with whom he has also participated in a promotion film "A Day at the Museums" produced by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation for International Museum Day. He is a member of Cypriot music groups Arda and the Stolen Moon and Arrayan Path with whom he has recorded ten full-length albums. Mr. Leptos is a graduate of Yale University and the New England Conservatory. He holds a doctoral degree in music from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Mariza Anastasiades (soprano) is an award-winning Cypriot who has recently received prizes of various Competitions Worldwide. In September 2021, Ms. Anastasiades performed in the Kypria International Festival, where she had her debut with Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, with the leading role of Bonadea in the Contemporary Opera of Andy Skordis ''Argos Sidiros''. In December 2021, she performed in Vienna the role of Mother in the Christmas Opera ''Amahl and the night Visitors'', a Kyrenia Opera Production conducted by Constantinos Yiannoudes. Ms. Anastasiades has collaborated with orchestras and conductors from the Metropolitan Opera New York - Gregory Buchalter; with the Varna International Orchestra, where she sang the role of Lauretta from "Gianni Schicchi" 2019. In 2017/18 she was part of the OpernFest Prague, where she collaborated with Richard Hein, conductor of the Prague State Opera House (Národní Divadlo). Mariza also sang with the Danube Symphony Orchestra - in Budapest, June 2017. In 2018 she performed the role of Drusilla from "L' incoronazione di Poppea" with the Larissa Symphony Orchestra - under the baton of Christos Ktistakis. From a very young age she has taken part in specialized master classes regarding vocal techniques, interpretation aspects, with conductors, opera singers and vocal coaches such as Barbara Frittoli, Marco Balderi, Vitalba Mosca (Italy), Claudia Visca (Vienna), Sona Ghazarian(Vienna), Andrea Rost(Germany), Kassandra Dimopoulou, Aris Christofellis(Greece). Ms Anastasiades studied Classical Singing and Opera in Austria (Conservatory of Vienna) and in Cyprus (M.Mus University of Nicosia), specializing in Italian Bel Canto repertory and vocal technique (MMus, Bmus). Future engagements include a series of concerts with the Danube Symphony Orchestra in RaM Colosseum in Budapest in May 2022, and with Baroque Ensemble Marquise at the Royal Palace of Gödöllö in August 2022. www.marizasoprano.com.

Sueño ibérico: SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC

Mariza Anastasiades (soprano), Socrates Leptos (guitar)

Thursday 4 May 8pm

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou

Tickets: €15. Doors: 7pm

Box Office: Tel: 99584871 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/spain

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.