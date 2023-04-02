Music in the Mountains to Present Macumba at Trimiklini in May

Macumba was born in Cyprus. This excellent band moves towards Latin Jazz and World Music directions and paths. The collaboration between Elias Ioannou (trumpet), Giorgos Morfitis (keyboard), Rodrigo Caceres (bass) and Rodos Panayiotou (drums) brings a new air to the music scene of the island. Afro Cuban and Brazilian rhythms and colours get blended through a modern jazz aesthetic and the result is recorded in the album Como Jugando which was released in 2019. Macumba have presented their frenzy dance jazz music in various festivals and concerts with great success in Cyprus and abroad such as: UNESCO's Gardens of Sound Music Festival in Poland, ATJF Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, Windcraft Festival, Rialto World Music Festival, Aglajazz Festival and more. The band has collaborated with prominent personalities of the European Jazz and World Music scene, including Nils Fischer and Alberto Caisedo. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

MACUMBA - LATIN JAZZ

Elias Ioannou (trumpet), Giorgos Morfitis (keyboards),

Rodrigo Caceres (bass), Rodos Panagiotou (drums)

Thursday 11 May 8pm

John's Restaurant Trimiklini

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 97898997 or buy online: Click Here

Food & Accommodation: John's Restaurant, is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. Tel: 25432212. Caffè Marcelletti, right next door, is open from 6.30am - 9am every day. Tel: 97898997. There is ample accommodation in the surrounding area, including The New Okella Hotel Saittas. Tel: 99656127.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus, @JRTrimiklini, @newokellainn.

Giorgos Morfitis (keyboards) was born in Limassol and started his classical music training from the early age of 6. He was introduced to Jazz Music at Nakas Music School in Athens, Greece. Soon after he studied at I.S.A Conservatory of Havana in Cuba, focusing on classical music composition, arranging and Jazz / Latin Performance. In 2004 he specialised in Latin Jazz Music at Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam in Holland, obtaining a B.A and a M.A. In 2012, he moved to Madrid to teach modern music at Gredos College and Katarina Gurska Conservatory. George has participated in well-known European Festivals such as North Sea Jazz Festival Round Town, Madrid Jazz Festival, Paradise Place Jazz Festival, at the national T.V. of Madrid etc. He finally returned to Cyprus participating regularly in different music projects.

Elias Ioannou (trumpet) was born in Limassol. He studied at Codarts University in Rotterdam, specialising in jazz trumpet. He has shown up in concerts all across Europe, Holland and Cyprus highlighting the North Sea Jazz Rotterdam Festival in which he performs up to three times. In the meanwhile, he attended several master classes with world famous musicians such as Barry Harris, Joshua Redman, Snarky Puppy, Aaron Parks and was introduced to Latin Improvisations alongside the great trumpeter Amik Querra. In recent years he has been touring within Holland, recording with different jazz, latin, reggae and pop bands. Finally, he ended up in his country of origin, to teach trumpet and work in different musical projects.



Rodrigo Caceres (bass) is a Chilean bassist, well-known in the latin-jazz, flamenco and world music scene internationally. He performs and organises seminars across Europe, Latin America and Sri Lanka, able to appeal a multitude of audiences ranging latin, jazz, flamenco, pop, afro, funk and reggae. During his long-term stay in Spain, he collaborated with Rubem Dantas, percussionist of Paco de Lucia and Chick Corea and appeared in big festivals: Jazz Almuñecar, Espantapitas, Etnomusic, Sonderos etc. Significantly renowned in the Spanish music scene, he has recorded nine albums and plays alongside prestigious musicians such as Diego Guerrero, Chano Dominguez, Dan Ben Lior, Puchero del Hortelano, Maui etc. In Greece, he performed in Akropol Theatre and Yakinthia Festival with Oscar de los Reyes, Eleni Giannopoulou and Christo Tzifaki. In Cyprus he performed in Pattihio Theatre next to the Italian pianist Joe Diverio and records for Andrea's Georgiou album. Currently, he is preparing seminars, projects as well as his own music album.



Rodos Panagiotou (drums, percussion) is a well-known Cypriot drummer, coming from a family of musicians. He performed on stage at the early age of 10. After studying for several years at the Conservatories of Greece and Rotterdam, he specialised in Latin-Jazz and World Music and set up the Brazilian Percussion Group Batukinio, performing for the first time at the opening of Cyprus Small Countries Games. During the last 10 years, Rodos has been teaching at the European University of Cyprus and University of Nicosia. He has performed with Blue Wire, New Dimensions and also recorded and toured with well-known composer Andreas Georgiou in Cyprus and Europe. Rodos has collaborated with significantly important musicians such as: Hernan Romero, Giorgos Dalaras, Marios Fragkoulis, Kostas Makedonas, Debora Meyers, Pantelis Thalassinos, Dimitris Mpassis, Glykeria, Stratos Kyrpios, Anagnostakis and Stefanos Korkollis.

John's Restaurant is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering large selection of traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. There is a choice of garden tables at the front, ample inside space and the rear balcony with spectacular mountain and valley views. Booking advised: Tel: 25432212.

Caffè Marcelletti, next door to John's Restaurant, combines a modern city coffee lounge vibe with the rustic atmosphere of the countryside setting, plus stunning views, making it probably the coolest and prettiest café in the mountains. The efficient, helpful staff, provide a wide range of coffees, soft drinks, pastries and ice creams. It is open from 6.30am every day. Tel: 97898997.

ACCOMODATION

The New Okella Hotel Saittas is about 3Km north of Trimiklini and about 2Km from the Green Valley Waterfalls. The air-conditioned rooms have complimentary Wi-Fi, sound-proofed windows, hair dryers and towels. Continental breakfast is offered in the restaurant and there is a lounge bar, billiards table, sauna, sun terrace, free private car park and garden. Tel: 99656127. Facebook: @newokellainn.

The Spidaki Lania is about 3Km south of Trimiklini the beautiful artiste's village of Lania. It is a stone-built garden house renovated to a high standard and available through booking.com.

The Old Olive Mill Dhoros is a lovely and unique old stone house in a secluded spot at the end of a road, in the quiet farming village of Dhoros, nestled on the southern slopes of the Troodos Mountains, about 6Km south of Trimiklini. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests. Tel: 25434043. Facebook: @TheOldOliveMillDhorosCyprus.

The River House Trimiklini is a modern, stone-faced holiday home located in a quiet area of the village. It features 3 bedrooms, TV, DVD player, free WiFi, barbecue, fireplace, table tennis and free bicycles. Tel: 99628772. Facebook: @TheRiverHouseCyprus.

Trimiklini is a picturesque village, surrounded by green orchards, located approximately 27 kilometres northwest of Limassol in the largest valley in Cyprus, at an average altitude of 570M. The village is bordered on the south by Lania, on the west by Silikou and Kouka, on the north by Moniatis, on the northeast by Pelendri and on the east by Agios Mamas. Trimiklini is famous for its double bridge; the only one in Cyprus. Local residents grow grapes and fruit trees, including nectarines, peaches, plums and pears here. They have also long been engaged in the production of zivania and wine. Part of the cultural heritage of the village is the building of the primary school, which opened its doors in 1926. Then, it had an enrolment of 49 students. Now it's community property, restored by the municipal council. Currently, 11 children from the community attend the new district school. The Green Valley waterfall is worth the walk along a narrow path, hidden in the shade of century-old trees. There are several outdoor cafes and restaurants, a fruit market, where you can buy freshly picked fruit and vegetables, and small shops with sweets, including excellent mountain honey, plus two interesting churches dedicated to the Virgin of Mercy.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.