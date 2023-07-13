Learn the Art of Developing Multifaceted Characters in Athens, Greece Through Playwright Karen Cecilia's Workshop

Unleash your creative potential in Athens, Greece.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Come to Athens, Greece the Birthplace of Theatre & the Acropolis! Koilon Productions will present a workshop with New York City playwright Karen Cecilia.

Developing A Character: Acting & Writing

The workshop will take place on Saturday, 19 August 2023 12:00-18:00

Lysiou 1 & Markou Avriliou 5, 105 56 Plaka, Athens Greece

All ages and experience levels are welcome!

This workshop* will take you step-by-step through writing multifaceted characters that can be used in any form of creative writing, acting & directing.

*workshop taught in English

Great for:

Acting Students & Professionals

Novice or Professional Creative Writers

Directors of Theatre

Visitors of Athens Interested in Theatre

Workshop Taught by:

New York City Playwright Karen Cecilia

& Athenian Playwright Yiannis Hondrokoukis of

Medea and Other Friends I Made in Athens

(the smash hit show in Athens now in its 5th year)

This workshop includes theory, acting and writing exercises, and guides you to develop a new project or further one you have started. Individual feedback* is given after each exercise.

* Feedback technique is based on The Actors Studio in NYC and the Liz Lermon technique for giving and receiving feedback.

Space is limited

Book NOW!

Tickets:

https://www.koilon.gr/

Karen Cecilia

Playwright/Teacher

www.karencecilia.com

& Yiannis Hondrokoukis

KAREN CECILIA

(Playwright, Performer, Teacher) Her work has been seen all over New York City as well as across the United States and for Jermyn Street Theater, London England. Selected works: Ivy Walls-play two-times finalist play. Perfectly Normal- Finalist & two-time Semi-Finalist play. Karen was the winner: Walter Prichard Eaton Prize for Playwriting Excellence Hunter College '14. Co-screenwriter on Daughters of Solanas produced by The Women's Weekend Film Challenge '19. Writer/Director (short) Vanish'd Sight. Video Director for the song Thinking About Leaving from Kate Dulcich on her album Wrong Me. Karen has an MFA in Playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School in NYC, Member of the the Playwright/Directors Workshop at The Actors Studio NYC, The Dramatists Guild of America. Publications: 100 MONOLOGUES FROM NEW PLAYS 2020 & 2023 editions -- WOMEN Limelight Editions/The Applause Acting Series.

YIANNIS HONDROKOUKIS

(Playwright/Producer) Founder of Mythopraxis Athens Living Museum. Co-Founder Koilon Productions. Writer of Medea and Other Friends I Made in Athens. Creator of Who Killed Callimachos? and Greece In Five Dishes, two unique experiences promoting Greek culture.

KOILON PRODUCTIONS

is a Greek theatre company based in Athens. Plays are written and performed in every-day, modern English. Our recent production "Medea and Other Friends I Made in Athens" is performed in the most apt of settings - at the foot of the iconic, ancient Acropolis, on the magical rooftop of the Webster University Cultural Centre.



