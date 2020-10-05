Greek National Opera Will Stream WOZZECK

In Greece, the broadcast is set for Sunday 4 October 2020 at 22.00 on Mezzo live HD, 606, COSMOTE TV.

The first global television broadcast of Greek National Opera's production Wozzeck on the international channel of classical music and opera Mezzo on Sunday 4 October 2020 will be a milestone moment for the Greek National Opera's artistic outreach policy and the communication of its work across the world. The strategic partnership with Mezzo is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera's artistic outreach.

Mezzo broadcasts in over 80 countries across the world and has more than 60 million subscribers. Since its foundation in 1996 in France it is regarded as the top world television network for classical music, opera and dance. Its programme includes the greatest opera and dance performances, and concerts from the world's most prestigious opera houses and big concert halls.

Wozzeck, the Greek National Opera's production that was presented last January in the Stavros Niarchos Hall and received triumphant reviews internationally is the first Greek production to be broadcast on Mezzo in the channel's history.

The Greek National Opera premiere of Berg's Wozzeck in January 2020 was a decisive step toward the expansion of its repertoire. The production's success, both a box office success - as all the performances were sold out - and an artistic achievement - as the reviews in the Greek and international press were raving-, capped GNO Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis's choice of the work, great cast and creators. Acclaimed conductor Vassilis Christopoulos led the protagonists, the Orchestra, the Chorus and the GNO Children's Choir to a real musical feat and gave a new interpretation of this so demanding work, which marked the 20th-century musical creation. Celebrated French director and director of the Festival d' Avignon Oliver Py brought out both the metaphysical and the cultural dimension of the work in a compelling performance. The unique stage installation and the costumes bore the stamp of Pierre-André Weitz and and the lighting that of Bertrand Killy. World-class GNO baritone Tassis Christoyannis made his historic debut in the title role, while the cast included internationally acclaimed and younger soloists such as, Peter Wedd, Nadine Lehner, Vassilis Kayavas, Peter Hoare, Yanni Yannissis, Vangelis Maniatis, Michalis Psyrras, Panagiotis Priftis, Margarita Syngeniotou, Christos Lazos.

The reviews about Wozzeck in big international media were indicative of the production's undeniable success. The Financial Times wrote that "Greek National Opera arrives on the international stage with Wozzeck", British magazine Opera Now highlighted "the superb playing of the GNO's orchestra under one of Greece's top conductors, Vassilis Christopoulos", the French magazine Opéra Magazine titled its review "Captivant Wozzeck Par Olivier Py à Athènes ("Captivating Wozzeck by Olivier Py in Athens"), Classica magazine reported among others that "Le Wozzeck de Tassis Christoyannis est incarnation saisissante jusqu'au malaise" ("Tassis Christoyannis's performance of Wozzeck is so intense it makes you suffocate"), while according to Diapason "Tassis Christoyannis triomphe dans le Wozzeck de Berg à l' Opéra d' Athènes" ("Tassis Christoyannis triumphed in Berg's Wozzeck at the GNO").

Greek National Opera's Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis notes: " On Sunday 4 October 2020 we will have the pleasure to give a world premiere through the television of millions of viewers across the globe. We are happy that, after year-long efforts, we have achieved our goal, to show to the great world-wide opera audience the artistic identity of the Greek National Opera, through one of our emblematic productions, which we created from scratch with our own forces. Our partnership with Mezzo has a strategic character and in the years to come it will develop further, thanks to the very important support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation grant. I would like to express my warm thanks to all artists we collaborated with in Wozzeck, to our great artistic ensembles and the GNO staff for the creation of this production, which will demonstrate across the globe the potential of the world's only Greek opera house. In a period that is so difficult for all of us, this world premiere gives us great optimism for the future and the strength to face adversities."

In Greece, the broadcast is set for Sunday 4 October 2020 at 22.00 on Mezzo live HD, 606, COSMOTE TV.

Indicatively, the broadcast time in some of the 80 countries in the rest of the globe is 21.00 in France, 16.00 in Argentina, 03.00 in China, 07.00 in Russia, 06.00 in Australia, 14.00 in Canada, 04.00 in Japan.

