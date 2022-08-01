Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of TOSCA

Greek National Opera's 30 July 2022 performance of Tosca was cancelled due to a medical emergency.

Read the full statement below:

We regret to announce that tonight's performance of Tosca at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus has been cancelled due to a medical emergency involving the soprano Kristīne Opolais - who was set to perform the title role - and after every possible effort was made to find a replacement.

Ticket holders for tonight's performance will be refunded. For more information, please contact: the GNO Box Office (+30 213 088 5700).

We thank you for your understanding.