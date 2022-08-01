Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of TOSCA

Ticket holders for the performance will be refunded.

Aug. 1, 2022  
Greek National Opera's 30 July 2022 performance of Tosca was cancelled due to a medical emergency.

Read the full statement below:

We regret to announce that tonight's performance of Tosca at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus has been cancelled due to a medical emergency involving the soprano Kristīne Opolais - who was set to perform the title role - and after every possible effort was made to find a replacement.

Ticket holders for tonight's performance will be refunded. For more information, please contact: the GNO Box Office (+30 213 088 5700).

We thank you for your understanding.



