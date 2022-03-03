Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Announces Additional Date For OTELLO

Tickets for the extra performance will go on sale on 4 March 2022.

With tickets for the production's first seven performances selling out, the Greek National Opera has announced one additional date for Otello - 19 March 2022, at 19.30. Verdi's masterpiece is conducted by Stathis Soulis, and directed, designed, and with lighting by Robert Wilson.

Tickets for the extra performance will go on sale on 4 March 2022, at 09.00 in the morning, via ticketservices.gr and the GNO Box Office at the SNFCC (+30 2130885700, 09.00-21.00 daily).

Otello is a Greek National Opera co-production with the Baden-Baden Easter Festival made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org] to enhance the GNO's artistic outreach.

Major ELS Donor & Performance Donor / Lead Donor of the GNO & Production donor: Stavros Niarchos Foundation



