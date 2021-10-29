BWW Previews: ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: TANGO NUEVO. A SPECIAL CENTENNIAL CONCERT BY YIANNIS HADJILOIZOU at Piraeus Municipal Theater

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Nuevo. A Special Centennial Concert by Yiannis Hadjiloizou, Musical and Artistic Director of the Athens Philharmonic.

The Embassy of Argentina in Greece and Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou in collaboration with the Athens Philharmonic («ΦΑ») present a special centennial concert in honour of legendary Astor Piazzolla.

The Argentine composer and bandoneonist was born in Mar del Plata in 1921 of Italian migrant parents, leaving his last breath in Buenos Aires in 1992. His compositions revolutionised the traditional Argentine Tango, incorporating elements of Classical Music and Jazz, creating the Tango Nuevo (New Tango).

Piazzolla's nuevo tango was distinct from the traditional tango in its use of extended harmonies and dissonance, its use of counterpoint, and its ventures into extended compositional forms. In addition, Piazzolla introduced new instruments that were not used in the traditional tango, including the flute, saxophone, electric guitar, electronic instruments, and a full jazz/rock drum kit.

Maestro Hadjiloizou / Photo by Vangelis Rassias

This centennial concert is especially fitting as Piazzolla gave his last concert on July 3, 1990 at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens with Manos Hatzidakis conducting the Orchestra of Colours.

Yiannis Hadjiloizou and his musicians Roman Gomez (Bandoneon), Jannis Georgiades (Violin), George Dinakos (Electric Guitar), and Vassilis Papavassiliou (Contrabass), pay tribute to the great master presenting some of his most important works in their original form. Guest Star: Odalis Palma, song.

The program will include such beloved Piazolla classics as:

Estaciones Porteñas

Fugata

Oblivion

Adios Nonino

Milonga del Angel

Tango del Diablo

Yo Soy Maria

Libertango

In addition, the concert will feature never-before-seen, rare unpublished video footage of Astor Piazzolla. The footage has been made available by Astor Piazzolla's family specifically for this one-time-only event.

November 1, 2021. 8pm. Piraeus Municipal Theatre. Leof. Ir. Politechniou 32, Pireas 185 35, Greece.

Tickets: https://www.ticketservices.gr/event/tango-nuevo-the-music-of-astor-piazzolla/ - 2107234567 - info@ticketservices.gr