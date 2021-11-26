BRIDGET PLANET: A Story For Preschool Children Will Stream on GNO TV

Bridget Planet creates a world from zero. It describes the life of lonely people. Their everyday life seems tediously repetitive. Extreme weather conditions, environmental pollution and loneliness compose a world in which the characters seem to be trapped. Redemption can only come through music, which awakens children's imagination and builds the bridges that will connect everything that is isolated and in pieces.

Creative team - Cast

Artistic curator: Margarita Gerogianni

Animation: Mariniki Bakali

Music: Yorgos Tamiolakis

The production will be available from 27/12/2021 to 31/07/2022.

Learn more at https://tv.nationalopera.gr/en/online-festival/bridget-planet/.