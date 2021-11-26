BRIDGET PLANET: A Story For Preschool Children Will Stream on GNO TV
The production will be available from 27/12/2021 to 31/07/2022.
Bridget Planet creates a world from zero. It describes the life of lonely people. Their everyday life seems tediously repetitive. Extreme weather conditions, environmental pollution and loneliness compose a world in which the characters seem to be trapped. Redemption can only come through music, which awakens children's imagination and builds the bridges that will connect everything that is isolated and in pieces.
Creative team - Cast
Artistic curator: Margarita Gerogianni
Animation: Mariniki Bakali
Music: Yorgos Tamiolakis
Learn more at https://tv.nationalopera.gr/en/online-festival/bridget-planet/.