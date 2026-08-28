Listen: Sophie Berner Sings Title Song From DER HERZOG & ICH Musical

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Musical theatre star Sophie Berner, known for her performances as Satine in Moulin Rouge!, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mercédès in Frank Wildhorn's The Count of Monte Cristo, sings the title song from the new German musical DER HERZOG & ICH - Das Theatermacher-Musical by Titus Hoffmann & Christoph Zirngibl. Listen to the single below!

About Der Herzog & Ich

DER HERZOG & ICH - Das Theatermacher-Musical will celebrate its world premiere on December 5, 2026, at the Staatstheater Meiningen, with Sophie Berner as Ellen Franz, Alexander Auler as Duke Georg, and Vincent van Grop as Ludwig Chronegk. At selected performances, Anja Backus and Nicky Wuchinger will alternate in the roles of Ellen Franz and Duke Georg, respectively.

Written by musical theatre librettist Titus Hoffmann and Emmy Award-winning film composer Christoph Zirngibl, this romantic comedy tells the story of Ellen Franz, one of the most celebrated actresses of the 19th century, and her passionate - and scandalous - love affair with Georg II of Meiningen, the legendary 'Theatre Duke.'

At its heart lies not only a forbidden romance that defies social convention, but also a revolutionary artistic awakening: from the union of these two passionate theatre visionaries emerges an entirely new understanding of stagecraft, ensemble performance, and directing - innovations that continue to shape modern theatre to this day.

The world premiere will be directed by Cusch Jung, with musical direction by Christoph Bönecker, set design by Karin Fritz, and costume design by Bernd Bindseil.

Following 'SIE ALLEIN,' performed by Alexander Auler as the young Duke Georg, the title song 'DER HERZOG & ICH,' performed by Sophie Berner, marks the second advance single from the musical to be released by TTMusic. Recorded with the renowned Filmorchester Babelsberg, the new single brings the sweeping orchestral sound of the forthcoming stage production to life ahead of its world premiere.

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