The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is proud to bring you the world premiere of Til Theft Do Us Part playing now through March 6, 2021. This laugh out loud comedy is written by Southwest Florida resident and Broadway Palm favorite Victor Legarreta.

The all-new comedy tells of Winston Johnson, an investment banker who was sacked. He didn't have the heart to tell his wife, so he resorted to theft, but when his conscience gets the best of him, he goes back to the homes he robbed to return what he stole. His "outings" cause his wife suspicion so when she tries to "catch him in the act" his life gets turned upside down.

Broadway Palm is thrilled to be reopening the Off Broadway Palm Theatre since closing back in March due to the pandemic. The Off Broadway Palm has adjusted their seating arrangement and is operating at a 50% capacity. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures the theatre has taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking including during the performance. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Join the Off Broadway Palm Theatre as they welcome the world premiere of Til Theft Do Us Part playing now through March 6, 2021. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.