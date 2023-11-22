Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The Studio Players to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT This Winter

A gripping exploration of truth, ethics, and the power of words.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

The Studio Players to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT This Winter

The Studio Players will present its upcoming production of "The Lifespan of a Fact," a gripping exploration of truth, ethics, and the power of words. This thought-provoking play is set to captivate audiences from January 19th through February 4th at The Studio Players Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples.

Adapted for the stage, "The Lifespan of a Fact" delves into the realms of journalism, responsibility, and the inherent tension between fact and fiction. The production promises an engaging and intellectually stimulating experience, as it brings to life the clash between a determined fact-checker, an ambitious writer, and their charismatic editor.

Directed by Anna Segreto the cast of talented performers Reuben Garcia, Jennifer Mance and Keith Gahagan from The Studio Players promises to deliver a spellbinding rendition of this critically acclaimed work. The play's dynamic narrative and compelling characters will keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats, sparking conversations long after the final curtain call.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" not only entertains but also challenges the audience to question the nature of truth in an era where information is constantly evolving. As The Studio Players continue their commitment to thought-provoking productions, this play stands out as a testament to the power of live theater to provoke, inspire, and entertain.

Don't miss "The Lifespan of a Fact"! Tickets are available now at Click Here For further information, visit The Studio Players Website or contact TSP at 239-398-9192

About The Studio Players

The Studio Players is a Naples-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater company dedicated to producing high-quality, thought-provoking performances that resonate with audiences. With a commitment to artistic excellence, The Studio Players continue to be a leading force in the local theater scene.


