The Studio Players' BEER FOR BREAKFAST Cast Announced

Show dates: September 23, 24, 29 ,30, Oct 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m. September 25, October 2 & 9 at 3 p.m.

May. 11, 2022  

The Studio Players announce cast for Fall, 2022 show, Beer for Breakfast, a comedy by Sean Grennan, directed by Bonnie Knapp with Stage Manager Maureen Place.

A group of middle-aged buddies (Matt Flynn, Mitch Frank & Robert Armstrong) reunite for a "guys' weekend" in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, spirits are high until Jessie,(Louise Cornetta) the wife of absent friend Adrian, shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues: will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will woman be crowned the stronger sex after all?

Show dates: September 23, 24, 29 ,30, Oct 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m. September 25, October 2 & 9 at 3 p.m. Tickets $30 Adults / $15 Students with ID. Tickets available online at www.thestudioplayers.org or by calling 239-398-9192



