Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The Laboratory Theater to Present 24-Hour Playwriting Project in December

on December 2ndThis year's playwrights are Laura Lorusso, Darlyne Franklin, Steven Michael Kennedy, and Lauren Miller.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK O Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Leads Best Musical!
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in A Photo 4 Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April

The Laboratory Theater to Present 24-Hour Playwriting Project in December

The Lab's 24-Hour Playwriting Project is back on stage for one night only - December 2nd at 7:30 pm.

A southwest Florida Bucket List event, this perennial favorite promised an unforgettable evening. The premise is simple: gather four playwrights at 8 pm Friday, give them this year's rules and restrictions, and then leave them to write furiously overnight. Early the next morning, the playwrights are each scheduled for a first reading of their scripts, and then rewrites before they meet with their directors, who arrive onsite at 10 am. The actors arrive at noon and have the afternoon to work with the director to block their play and learn their lines. Each team has an hour onstage to finalize their play, and everyone breaks for a quick dinner before performing these new plays live onstage.

The playwright's themes, rules, and restrictions are a closely guarded secret. In addition to an overarching theme, the writers must include a series of items, costume pieces, sounds, and specific lines. While this event would normally include the playwrights locked in our 100-year-old building, the damage from Hurricane Ian still restricts us, so writers will enjoy a bit more luxury this year as they can write at home.

This year's playwrights are Laura Lorusso, Darlyne Franklin, Steven Michael Kennedy, and Lauren Miller.

This exciting event sells out every year. In addition to the fun and mayhem onstage, the playwrights vie for the coveted "Critic's Choice" and "People's Choice" awards. The event judges determine the Critic's Choice winner, and the audience decides the winner of the People's Choice. These awards come with exclusive bragging rights for an entire season. Stacy Lee-Williams graciously sponsors this event.

Join us for a night of zany hilarity on Saturday, December 2nd, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35/adults and $10/students with valid ID, available online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com or by calling 239.218.0481

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, which both feature and challenge local performers. For more information visit www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Avenue, in the Fort Myers River District.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
THE HOME…FOR THE HOLIDAYS comes to The Hinman Auditorium at Arts Bonita Photo
THE HOME…FOR THE HOLIDAYS comes to The Hinman Auditorium at Arts Bonita

Compton & Bennett's THE HOME...for the holidays comes to The Hinman Auditorium at Arts Bonita for three performances on Saturday December 2 at 2:00 and 7:00, and Sunday December 3 at 2:00.

2
The Studio Players to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT This Winter Photo
The Studio Players to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT This Winter

'The Studio Players presents 'The Lifespan of a Fact,' a gripping exploration of truth, ethics, and the power of words. Delve into the realms of journalism and responsibility as a determined fact-checker clashes with an ambitious writer and charismatic editor. Don't miss this thought-provoking play in Naples from January 19th to February 4th.'

3
Palm Beach Symphonys Golden Anniversary Continues with More Milestones in December Photo
Palm Beach Symphony's Golden Anniversary Continues with More Milestones in December

 Violin virtuoso Akiko Suwanai makes her Palm Beach Symphony debut in a concert that will also feature the world premiere of Sinfonietta, composed by Music Director Gerard Schwarz, as he leads the orchestra in another landmark Golden Anniversary concert on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Concert Hall at the Kravis Center.

4
The Symphonias 2023-2024 Journey to Discovery Concert Season Continues With Second Concert Photo
The Symphonia's 2023-2024 'Journey to Discovery' Concert Season Continues With Second Concert 'Flowing Tides'

 The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its second concert of its ‘Journey to Discover’ earth and environment themed season with ‘Flowing Tides.’

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night'
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen Video
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
The Queen of Bingo in Ft. Myers/Naples The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
Last five years in Ft. Myers/Naples Last five years
Fort Myers Theatre (11/24-11/26)
Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First! in Ft. Myers/Naples Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Charlotte Performing Arts Center (2/14-2/14)
Private Lives in Ft. Myers/Naples Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays
Music & Arts Community Center (12/07-12/07)
White Christmas in Ft. Myers/Naples White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
Jazz at the MACC - The Jazz Trio: Music of Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Chick Corea & More in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - The Jazz Trio: Music of Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Chick Corea & More
Music & Arts Community Center (1/11-1/11)
The Play that Goes Wrong in Ft. Myers/Naples The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You