The Laboratory Theater to Present 24-Hour Playwriting Project in December

The Lab's 24-Hour Playwriting Project is back on stage for one night only - December 2nd at 7:30 pm.

A southwest Florida Bucket List event, this perennial favorite promised an unforgettable evening. The premise is simple: gather four playwrights at 8 pm Friday, give them this year's rules and restrictions, and then leave them to write furiously overnight. Early the next morning, the playwrights are each scheduled for a first reading of their scripts, and then rewrites before they meet with their directors, who arrive onsite at 10 am. The actors arrive at noon and have the afternoon to work with the director to block their play and learn their lines. Each team has an hour onstage to finalize their play, and everyone breaks for a quick dinner before performing these new plays live onstage.

The playwright's themes, rules, and restrictions are a closely guarded secret. In addition to an overarching theme, the writers must include a series of items, costume pieces, sounds, and specific lines. While this event would normally include the playwrights locked in our 100-year-old building, the damage from Hurricane Ian still restricts us, so writers will enjoy a bit more luxury this year as they can write at home.

This year's playwrights are Laura Lorusso, Darlyne Franklin, Steven Michael Kennedy, and Lauren Miller.

This exciting event sells out every year. In addition to the fun and mayhem onstage, the playwrights vie for the coveted "Critic's Choice" and "People's Choice" awards. The event judges determine the Critic's Choice winner, and the audience decides the winner of the People's Choice. These awards come with exclusive bragging rights for an entire season. Stacy Lee-Williams graciously sponsors this event.

Join us for a night of zany hilarity on Saturday, December 2nd, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35/adults and $10/students with valid ID, available online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com or by calling 239.218.0481

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, which both feature and challenge local performers. For more information visit www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Avenue, in the Fort Myers River District.