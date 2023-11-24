Compton & Bennett's THE HOME...for the holidays comes to The Hinman Auditorium at Arts Bonita for three performances on Saturday December 2 at 2:00 and 7:00, and Sunday December 3 at 2:00.

The show is written and performed by Betsy Bennett and Rick Compton, the duo who brought you this year's surprise hit A Cracker at The Ritz. They tour performing arts centers nationally in THE HOME...for the holidays and in Assisted Living: The Musical.

How do they know when to change shows?

"It's when the Ensure changes," says Naomi Lipshitz-Yamamoto-Murphy, "from Pumpkin Spice to Peppermint Mocha."

Naomi is one the 18-characters played by the two actors. They all live, laugh and love at Pelican Roost, the party school of retirement communities. They are the same characters many met in the original Assisted Living.

For these characters, though, there are all new situations, songs and sketches in THE HOME...for the holidays.

Naomi exploits her casting couch in her new position as Director of Holiday Activities. Nick Dent drives holiday shoppers crazy on his "Motorized Wal-Mart Shopping Scooter".

And you'll never think of The Little Drummer Boy the same way again.

The two actors are the show's authors, Betsy Bennett and Rick Compton. Music Director Jeremy Franklin Goodman leads The Geezers, a small band whose talent belies its name.

THE HOME...for the holidays appeals not only to seniors but to everyone who wonders what really happens when they are not visiting the old folks.

Audiences see their relatives, their friends and themselves in songs and skits such as "Discombobulated", "The Gift of The Bag Guy" and "The Peril of The Bells".

There are sketches about a red-hot mama riding for a hiding on her white Harley, about a lawyer selling gift cards for his legal services, and about three not-so-wise men who talk their way through the Pearly Gates.

You'll be given three good reasons to avoid "Granny's Christmas Goose".

Tickets are available at Click Here and by calling 239-495-8989.