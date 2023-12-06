THE DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS Comes to The Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS playing now through December 25, 2023. Spend the Yuletide in Doublewide and enjoy this hilarious Jones Hope Wooten comedy that will make your holidays merry and bright.

It's Christmastime in the tiniest town in Texas, but it's beginning to look a lot like trouble. The citizens of Doublewide are facing a blue Christmas when their trailer park community is being double-crossed by the County. The eccentric residents take on the “big guys” and hilarity ensues as they deploy one hare-brained scheme after another. By the time the lunacy climaxes, you'll have doubled over in laughter and doubled your Christmas spirit!

Directing A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS is Off Broadway Palm Artistic Director Paul Bernier. The cast includes Alex Dagg, Chandler Smith, Jenny Smith, Michael Weaver along with local favorites Gerrie Benzing, ML Graham, Ruth Johnson, Rachael Lord and Sue Schaffel.

There's no place like a good ol' Texas-sized mobile home full of laughs for the holidays! A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS is playing in the Off Broadway Palm now through December 25, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.