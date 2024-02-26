See Matt Stone as Elvis at The Belle Theatre in March

One of Graceland's Top Elvis Tribute Artists in the world, 20-year-old Florida native Matt Stone is taking the industry by storm! With Matt's uncanny resemblance, remarkable voice, and fiery stage presence, he has earned the adoration of fans all across the country!

Selling out theaters all across the country, the Elvis Presley Experience is the CLOSEST THING audiences have seen to the King since he passed in 1977! With every detail accounted for, this show is sure to keep lips curling and hips swinging for years to come!

Onstage ONE WEEKEND ONLY March 1st - 3rd, 2024.

Matinee Performances at 3pm & evening performances at 7:30pm

Purchase tickets online at TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling the box office, 239-323-5533.

-Tickets: $25 Adults

Have a group of 10 or more? Group rates available!