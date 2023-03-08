ROCK OF AGES Comes To Naples With A Rockin' Good Time!

Equity theatre company, TheatreZone, concludes its 18th "romantics & rockers" season line-up with Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony award nominated Broadway musical, announced Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director.

The musical features the drama and comedy of tumultuous romances and classic 80s rock anthems from the famous glam metal bands of that decade including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and Poison.

"Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical that will take audiences back to the 80s with well-known rock tunes like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Here I Go Again," and "I Wanna Know What Love Is," says Danni. "The story is a rock 'n roll romance about a small-town girl from Kansas and a city boy who wants to be a rock star, and their yearnings for stardom in the City of Angels."

The musical is set in The Bourbon Room, a nightclub on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip under threat of demolition by a pair of real estate developers who want to reform the Strip's "sex, drugs and rock 'n roll" lifestyle. Amid the campaign to save the nightclub, the characters couple and uncouple before finding their surprising destinies, all while TheatreZone's five-piece band performs the biggest hits of the era.

Rock of Ages is performed at 7:30 p.m. April 27-30 and May 4-7, and at 2:00 p.m. on April 29-30 and May 7. Tickets range from $50 to $85, depending on choice of seat. For tickets and information, visit www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352.

Rock of Ages stars Quinn Corcoran as Drew, an aspiring rocker who works in the Bourbon Room nightclub on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. Actress Brittany Ambler plays Sherrie, who arrives in Los Angeles hoping to make it big as an actress and is hired as a server in the Bourbon Room. Their tumultuous romance takes place against the backdrop of hotly contested development plans for Sunset Strip which includes the demolition of the Bourbon Room ("We're Not Gonna Take It"). Sherrie supports Drew's dreams, ("I Wanna Rock"), and Drew is inspired to write new music after recognizing his feeling for Sherrie ("More than Words"). Together, they join the movement to save the Bourbon Club and the Strip's redevelopment plans ("We're Not Gonna Take It").

The show's cast of characters couple and uncouple. Sherrie has a fling with rocker Stacee Jack, played by Adam Fasano, loses her Bourbon Room job and becomes an exotic dancer at the Venus Club ("Any Way You Want It"). Following the Bourbon Room's demise, Drew becomes a pizza delivery boy. Their romance is on the rocks.

Rock of Ages is narrated by Lonny, a Bourbon Room employee played by Robert Koutras, who breaks the "fourth wall" theatrical device by speaking directly to the audience. Lonny tells Drew that he is in a musical and miserable because the book writer made it so. Drew realizes that his happiness can be found with Sherrie ("Oh Sherrie"). The couple reconcile, move to the suburbs and start a family. Lonny notes that on The Strip, sometimes the dreams with which you enter are not always the dreams with which you leave, but they still rock ("Don't Stop Believin'").

TheatreZone, celebrating its 19th season in 2023-2024, stages its musical productions in the 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

