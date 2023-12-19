Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann

Exploring the life of iconic British scholar, author, and theologian

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The Fellowship for Performing Arts is presenting an unusual evening, C. S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up and Further In, at Barbara B. Mann PAH on January 31, 2024, at 7 pm.  FPA is a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience.

This production delves into the heart and mind of C.S. Lewis, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with his profound thoughts and insights. The play presents an exploration of Lewis's spiritual journey, his compelling intellectual inquiries, and his deeply personal experiences.

Award-winning actor and FPA founder Max McLean’s captures C.S. Lewis’ magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence and laugh-out-loud wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.

Using Lewis’ own words, this multi-media theatrical event explores:

  • What convinced Lewis of the divinity of Christ.
  • Why the BBC gave him a huge audience to deliver wartime talks that would become Mere Christianity.
  • How Hitler influenced the writing of The Screwtape Letters.
  • How his profound insights on prayer, heaven and the Second Coming of Christ influenced The Chronicles of Narnia.

The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with Max McLean.

Further Up and Further In run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 13 and older, and children under age 4 are not admitted.

For tickets, call the box office at 239.481.4849. Prices range from $30 to $99.


