Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann

Exploring the life of iconic British scholar, author, and theologian
The Fellowship for Performing Arts is presenting an unusual evening, C. S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up and Further In, at Barbara B. Mann PAH on January 31, 2024, at 7 pm. FPA is a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience.
This production delves into the heart and mind of C.S. Lewis, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with his profound thoughts and insights. The play presents an exploration of Lewis's spiritual journey, his compelling intellectual inquiries, and his deeply personal experiences.
Award-winning actor and FPA founder Max McLean’s captures C.S. Lewis’ magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence and laugh-out-loud wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.
Using Lewis’ own words, this multi-media theatrical event explores:
The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with Max McLean.
Further Up and Further In run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 13 and older, and children under age 4 are not admitted.
For tickets, call the box office at 239.481.4849. Prices range from $30 to $99.
