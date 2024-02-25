Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm is presenting Beautiful, The Carole King Musical playing February 23 through April 6, 2024. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Carole King and Gerry Goffin with other songs by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, and others.

This inspiring musical tells the touching and true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Beginning as an ordinary girl with extraordinary talent, chronicling her rock ‘n roll songwriting with her husband Gerry Goffin, exploring her connection to best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo artists in music history. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs including You’ve Got a Friend, One Fine Day, Up on the Roof, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and Natural Woman, this crowd-pleasing phenomenon is filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

Portraying the role of Carole King is Isabella Andrews. Isabella originates from Chicago, where regional credits include Young Frankenstein (Inga) and Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert) at Mercury Theatre Chicago, Bright Star (Alice Murphy) at Timber Lake Playhouse, Daddy Long Legs (Jerusha Abbot) at Towle Theatre, Gentleman’s Guide (Miss Barley) at Farmers Alley Theatre, The Sound of Music at Marriott Theatre, My Way (Woman 2) at Metropolis PAC, and New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 at Porchlight Music Theatre. Isabella holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Wright State University and is represented by Grossman & Jack Talent.

It’ll be One Fine Day at Broadway Palm for Beautiful, The Carole King Musical playing February 23 through April 6, 2024. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $70 to $95 with group and children’s prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting the button below or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.