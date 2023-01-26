Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Florida Repertory Theatre Next Month

Performances run February 17 – March 5, with discounted previews from February 14 - 17.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with "On Golden Pond," the modern American classic by Ernest Thompson. The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre from February 17 - March 5, with discounted previews from February 14 - 17. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

"On Golden Pond" tells the story of retired couple Norman and Ethel Thayer who return each summer to their serene, New England lake house. As the irascible Norman and kind-hearted Ethel settle in for a peaceful summer, their quiet lives are turned upside down when their estranged daughter unexpectedly leaves behind her fiancée's teen-aged son.

"We are pleased to present this hopeful, uplifting, and tender story about family and the power of love," said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen, who also directs the production. "Ernest Thompson's play is filled with moving and humorous moments as we experience the Thayer family build new relationships and reconcile their differences. This classic is sure to touch the hearts of our audiences."

The cast includes returning actors Susan Greenhill ("Becoming Dr. Ruth"), Martin LaPlatney ("Morning After Grace"), and making their Florida Rep debuts: Anne Bowles (Broadway, off-Broadway, and television credits), Christopher Kelly (Regional theatre and television credits), Patrick Noonan (Off-Broadway and television credits), plus local youth actor, Braden Odum.

Director Greg Longenhagen ("Maytag Virgin") will be joined by an expert creative team including ensemble set designer Robert F. Wolin ("God of Carnage"), costume designer Alice Neff ("Over The River and Through The Woods"), lighting designer Eli Carnahan ("Native Gardens"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("The Importance of Being Earnest"), and ensemble stage manager Amy L. Massari ("Freud's Last Session").

"On Golden Pond" is sponsored by Janet & Bruce Bunch and Noreen Raney, with media sponsorship by WGCU Public Media.

Single ticket prices for "On Golden Pond" are $63/$59 for regular performances on February 17 - March 5. Discounted preview tickets ($39/$35) are available February 14 - 17. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, Feb 17. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.




