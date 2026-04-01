OH YEAH?! SHOW WITH DAVID DOWNING To Film Season 2 At FloridaRAMA

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The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing will film its second season at FloridaRAMA in St. Petersburg, Florida, with live tapings scheduled for April 7 and 8. The series is hosted by syndicated travel show host David Downing.

Produced by Red House Streaming, the show follows a late-night format featuring live performances, audience interaction, and a house band, The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs (also known locally as The Black Honkeys). The first season was filmed at the Palladium Theater, which is set to undergo renovations.

“It’s a real-life, old-school TV show,” said Downing. “There is something about walking into this space and you feel the energy, the art.”

The upcoming tapings will take place at FloridaRAMA, an immersive arts venue in St. Petersburg, with three one-hour episodes recorded each evening. Season 2 is expected to premiere later this summer on RHStv and digital platforms.

Taping Details

FLORIDARAMA

St. Petersburg, FL

April 7–8, 2026

Tapings at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Admission

Admission is free, with advance RSVP required.

About the Show

The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing is a Tampa Bay-based late-night talk show featuring interviews, music, and live studio audiences. Season 1 included 14 episodes and is available on RHStv across web, mobile, and streaming platforms.