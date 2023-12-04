KEVIN HART: BRAND NEW MATERIAL Comes to Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced today that world famous and legendary comedian Kevin Hart will perform live on stage at the Center on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 8 pm.

*Please note tickets for this event will be sold online only.*

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Tickets for Kevin Hart start at $75 each and go on sale to the public this Friday, December 8, at 10 am. There will be a member pre-sale for subscribers of the Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am. To become a subscriber and gain access to the pre-sale, patrons can go online to Click Here to receive on sale information before the public. Tickets for this event can only be purchased online by going to Click Here. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).