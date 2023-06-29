IOLANTHE Comes to Opera Naples in July

Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s popular operetta, “Iolanthe,” starring students from its Summer Youth Program. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, and 2 p.m., July 23, at the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Pulte Life Center in Naples.

The Opera Naples Summer Youth Program performances are directed by Robin Frank, the director of education, and Louis Dall’Ava, a Gilbert and Sullivan veteran performer and director.

Since its sparkling 1882 premiere, the fantastical satire “Iolanthe” has delighted audiences with its clever combination of romance, humor, political satire and the memorable musical numbers that made Gilbert and Sullivan household names.

Twenty-five years ago, the fairy Iolanthe married a mortal – a capital offense under fairy law. However, her sentence was commuted from death to lifetime banishment. Fast forward 25 years, her half-human, half-fairy son now wishes to marry a mortal but it's a crime punishable by death. Left with no choice, Iolanthe sets out to challenge this law.

Student tickets are available for $10, and adult tickets are $18. A family four-pack for two adults and two students is available for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit Click Here.

Opera Naples Sumer Youth Program provides participants with the opportunity to prepare and perform an entire operetta in the span of two weeks. The program aims to challenge and nurture young performers, regardless of experience. Participants also participate in vocal masterclasses and workshops focused on vocal technique, acting, improvisation and yoga.

The 2023 Opera Naples Summer Program scholarships have been funded by the J. Aron Charitable Foundation, Inc., Liz and Ed Freher, Sandra and James Lafond, Thelma and Bud Negley, Jacqueline and William Mears, Mary Jane and Robert Oliveira, and Jennifer Richardson.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring prominent international performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as “La Bohème,” “Carmen,” “Faust,” “La Traviata,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Rigoletto,” “Tosca” and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through various programs, including in-school programs and performances in Lee and Collier counties, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also committed to nurturing the region’s promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional and state government support. For more information, visit Click Here or contact info@OperaNaples.org.